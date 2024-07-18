[Latest] Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size/Share Worth USD 47.6 Billion by 2033 at a 17.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Face, Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Others), By End User (Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 47.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Overview

Contactless biometrics technology refers to the use of biometric authentication methods that do not require physical contact between the user and the biometric sensor or device.

One prevailing global trend in contactless biometrics technology is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. These advancements enable more accurate and efficient biometric identification systems by continuously learning and adapting to users’ characteristics and behaviors.

Another trend is the increasing emphasis on multimodal biometrics, which combines multiple biometric modalities such as fingerprint, face, iris, voice, and behavioral biometrics for enhanced security and user convenience.

Additionally, there’s a growing focus on privacy and data protection, leading to the development of secure and privacy-preserving biometric techniques such as homomorphic encryption and federated learning.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of touchless biometric solutions, driving innovations in contactless modalities like facial recognition and iris recognition to minimize physical contact and enhance hygiene in various applications.

Overall, these trends are shaping the evolution of contactless biometrics technology towards greater accuracy, security, privacy, and usability.

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In the software industry, there’s a notable trend towards cloud-native architectures, emphasizing scalability, flexibility, and efficiency, enabling rapid deployment, seamless updates, and improved collaboration across distributed teams.

By application, the face segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in face recognition is shifting towards improved accuracy, increased adoption in various sectors such as security and retail, enhanced privacy protection, and integration with emerging technologies like AI.

By end user, the banking & finance segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. In banking and finance, the key trend is the rapid adoption of contactless payment methods and biometric authentication, enhancing security, convenience, and customer experience in digital transactions.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the trend in contactless biometrics technology is characterized by rapid adoption driven by government initiatives, technological innovation, and smartphone proliferation.

NEC Corporation, is a major Japanese multinational corporation, and producer of telecommunications equipment and related software and services.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 47.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 14.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Contactless Biometrics Technology market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Contactless Biometrics Technology industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Contactless Biometrics Technology market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Contactless Biometrics Technology market forward?

What are the Contactless Biometrics Technology Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Contactless Biometrics Technology market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Contactless Biometrics Technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Contactless Biometrics Technology market in 2023 with a market share of 41.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The Asia-Pacific region boasts a rapidly expanding population and increasing urbanization, fostering a growing demand for advanced security solutions across various sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, and transportation.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world’s leading technology hubs, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in biometrics research and development.

Additionally, the widespread proliferation of smartphones and other smart devices in the region provides a robust platform for deploying contactless biometric solutions for authentication and access control, further driving market growth.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Face, Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Others), By End User (Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Defense & Security, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

List of the prominent players in the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market:

NEC Corporation

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Fingerprint Cards AB

Aware Inc.

Crossmatch

BIO-key International Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Daon

FaceFirst Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

HID Global Corporation

IDEX Biometrics ASA

ImageWare Systems Inc.

M2SYS Technology

Precise Biometrics AB

SecuGen Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Thales Group

ZKTeco Inc.

Others

The Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Multimodal Biometrics Solution

By Application

Contactless Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Voice Recognition

Contactless Biometric Cards

By End User

BFSI

Government & Law Enforcement

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

Travel & Tourism

Other Verticals

Based on Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

