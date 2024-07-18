DSV, 1122 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1122

On 24 April 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1104.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
       
Accumulated trading for days 1-54890,100 1,059.06 942,667,255
55:15 July 202415,000 1,170.69 17,560,350
56:16 July 202415,000 1,156.60 17,349,000
57:17 July 202419,500 1,145.28 22,332,960
Accumulated trading for days 1-57939,600 1,064.19 999,909,565

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,224,194 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.

