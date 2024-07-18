Brazil Data Center Portfolio Database 2024 - Analysis of 69 Existing Data Centers and 38 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 69 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 38 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Brasilia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing:
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
- The upcoming data center capacity in Brazil is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost the country's current capacity
- Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Ceara dominate existing data center capacity in Brazil
- Around 70% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Sao Paulo and Ceara
- Emerging data center locations are Ceara and Rio de Janeiro
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (69 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (38 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Companies Featured:
- ADA Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Angola Cables
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies
- CloudHQ
- DialHost
- Elea Digital
- Equinix
- EVEO
- GlobeNet Telecom
- HostDime
- Lumen Technologies
- Matrix
- Megatelecom
- Nabiax (Telefonica)
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX
- Quantico Data Center
- Scala Data Centers
- Soluti
- SONDA (Ativas)
- Surfix
- TIVIT (TAKODA)
- Um Telecom
- Unifique
- V.tal
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
