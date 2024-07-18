Global Software-defined Automation Growth Opportunities 2024 - Internal Challenges in Manufacturing are Driving Paradigm Changes in Industrial Automation

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software-defined Automation Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industrial control and automation have been historically dependent on hardware devices and proprietary, vertically integrated systems. Shifting the centralization of logic and intelligence from hardware into software that can run on any capable device is a key step in improving productivity and flexibility in manufacturing.

This shift also addresses common challenges that all manufacturing industries face, such as an aging, skilled workforce and increased demand for product personalization. Manufacturing companies need to adopt best practices from the IT domain to enhance their operations and provide support to automation engineers.



This report analyzes the concept of software-defined automation (SDA) and its relationship with software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined manufacturing (SDM). It examines the current and anticipated developments in virtual programmable logic controllers (vPLCs) in manufacturing and provides an analysis of the competitive landscape, along with predictions for the future.

The report also explores the relationship between SDA and cybersecurity, as well as SDA and AI. The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the growth of SDA solutions and highlights the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Software-defined Automation (SDA) Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition

Virtual Programmable Logic Controllers (vPLCs)

Some Technologies for vPLCs

SDA, SDN, and SDM

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Relevant Companies in the SDA Industry

Current State of the Industry

Comparative Analysis of Greenfield and Brownfield Settings for SDA

The Potential of AI

Cybersecurity Implications of SDA

Measurable Benefits

The Future

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Engage in Dialogue with Process Manufacturing Companies

Growth Opportunity 2: Develop Practical Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Consider the Possibility of a Marketplace

List of Exhibits





