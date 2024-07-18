Global Diabetes and Obesity Therapeutics Market Research 2024 2028: GLP-1 RA Drug Class, Combination Therapies, and Digital Convergence for Affordable Disease Management Drive Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Diabetes and Obesity Therapeutics, 2024 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to identify the primary growth opportunities that will drive the diabesity market in the near future. The study also aims to highlight the most prominent and emerging business models prevalent across the market that will enable industry stakeholders to enhance their geographic coverage in terms of patient outreach and address the challenges of limited patient access.



Globally, diagnosis of metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and obesity have increased. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prevalence of obesity has worsened. Obesity is considered a main precursor of diabetes and contributes an estimated 80% to 85% toward the risk of type 2 diabetes. As a result, the financial burden associated with healthcare has grown and is predicted to continue. The demand for combination treatments that address obesity and diabetes (diabesity) jointly has increased notable as a result of these healthcare challenges.



Current drug therapies for obesity have a limited safety and efficacy profile. Furthermore, patient-centricity and variability in disease management are lacking. These gaps in available therapies will lead to increased demand for newer classes of drugs, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, that have emerged as breakthrough drug classes and offer superior glycemic control and weight loss, resulting in better clinical outcomes. Owing to a surge in demand globally, R&D efforts by market participants will intensify. Strategies to improve supply, affordability, and access to these therapies for a wider patient population while preventing off-label sales will drive direct-to-consumer and hybrid care models.



Life sciences companies are likely to augment their research efforts to develop safe and efficacious pharmacological therapies with a focus on lowering the dosing frequency, sustained weight loss without lean muscle loss, benefits across the cardiometabolic spectrum, and drug delivery innovations as key competitive differentiation strategies.

The trend of strategic research partnerships is poised to accelerate the development of next-generation medicines, novel drug classes with new mechanisms of action, and beyond-the-pill solutions. In addition, a patient-centric treatment approach will be adopted that will combine pharmacotherapy with nutrition, behavioral, and lifestyle interventions for managing cardiometabolic diseases. Hence, in the next 2 to 3 years, pharma companies will increasingly launch digital services to improve patient access in partnership with telehealth platforms for personalized treatment management.



In addition, the focus on precision medicine (PM) will rise in the next 5 years, leading to better disease management. This will continue to drive PM research by small biotechs and market leaders. For example, the Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Genomic Mechanism of Diseases partners with academia and research institutes such as the Broad Institute of Cambridge to map human gene regulation in obesity and diabetes.



The study will also shed light on some of the crucial market drivers and restraints that impact growth. It provides brief yet significant insights into the game-changing participants across each indication that are striving to develop disruptive drugs and technologies to maintain their growth trajectory. The study focuses on the leading M&A and partnership activities that are impacting the market as well as present and future market trends that will shape its future. The study period is 2021 to 2028.

Growth Opportunity Universe

GLP-1-based Multi-agonists with Improved Tolerability Profile

AI-driven Predictive and Personalized Care in Diabesity

Women-centric Targeted Therapies for Diabetes and Obesity

Obesity Therapeutics Development in India and China

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Diabetes and Obesity Therapeutics

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Diabetes and Obesity (Diabesity) Therapeutics Industry

Ecosystem

Projected Prevalence - Obesity

Economic Burden - Obesity

Projected Regional Prevalence - Diabetes

Economic Burden - Diabetes

Trends Advancing Market Growth

Drug Development Trends - Obesity R&D Pipeline

Drug Development Trends - Diabetes R&D Pipeline

Overview of the GLP-1 RA Research Landscape

Impact and Market Disruptions - GLP-1 Drug Class

Market Access and Reimbursement Trends - GLP-1 RA

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Outlook - GLP-1 Therapy Access

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Investment Trends - Capability Building and R&D Focus

Consolidation Trends - Pipeline Buildup and Market Penetration

Business Models

Hybrid Care Model for GLP-1 Drugs

Companies to Watch - Obesity

Companies to Watch - Diabetes

Companies to Watch - Virtual Solution Providers for GLP-1 Drugs

Growth Generator - Obesity Therapeutics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Pharmacological Class

Forecast Analysis by Pharmacological Class

Growth Generator - Diabetes Therapeutics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Pharmacological Class

Forecast Analysis by Pharmacological Class

Best Practice Recognition

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Take the Next Step

List of Exhibits



