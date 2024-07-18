Global Lubricant Industry Research 2024-2030 Featuring Avista Oil, Bio-based Lubricants, BioBlend Renewable Resources, Biosynthetic Technologies, FUCHS, Neste, PURAGLOBE, ReGen III

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lubricant Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study represents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the global lubricants industry. It assesses the impact of supply chain, sustainability, regulations, and product innovation on the industry. The study takes into account lubricant volumes and revenues generated from 2019 to 2030 for each end-user segment. Revenues are recorded at the manufacturer level.
Lubricants are typically employed to reduce friction between interacting components, serving a crucial function in preventing equipment malfunctions and operational disruptions across diverse industries. From 2020 to 2023, global lubricant consumption registered slow growth. Owing to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries observed a slowdown in demand for lubricants due to reduced activities in automotive and other industrial sectors. This caused a drop in the use of lubricants in 2020 compared to 2019. Nonetheless, the global lubricants industry is anticipated to witness moderate volume growth during the forecast period.
This study examines the global lubricants industry from both product and end-user perspectives. It includes the lubricants used in major end-user segments, such as passenger vehicles, on-road commercial vehicles, off-highway construction equipment, and the industrial sector.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Lubricants Formulated with Higher-quality Base Oils
- Automatic Lubrication Systems for he Industrial Sector
- Lubricants for Electric Vehicles and Heavy Equipment
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Lubricants Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Total Global Lubricants
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Average Price Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Volume Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Regulations on Lubricants - Major Decision-Makers
- Recent Developments in Regulations
- Other Major Regulations - Specific Regulations Affecting Industrial Lubricants and Environmental Regulations That Impact All Lubricants
- Volume Forecast by Base Oil Group
- Viscosity Grade and Base Oil Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Discussion
- M&As in the Global Lubricants Industry
Sustainability in Lubricants
- Sustainability Factors Affecting the Global Lubricants Industry
- Circular Economy - RRBOs
- RRBOs (Case Study - PURAGLOBE GmbH)
- RRBOs (Case Study - Avista Oil AG)
- RRBOs (Case Study - Neste Corp.)
- RRBOs (Case Study - ReGen III Corp.)
- Bio-based Lubricants
- Bio-based Lubricants (Case Study - Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC)
- Bio-based Lubricants (Case Study - BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC)
- Bio-based Lubricants (Case Study - Renewable Lubricants, Inc.)
- Bio-based Lubricants (Case Study - FUCHS)
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lubricants for Passenger Vehicles
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions - Passenger Vehicle (OEM/First-fill)
- Forecast Assumptions - Passenger Vehicle (Maintenance/Refill)
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Base Oil Group
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- eFluid Trends and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lubricants for On-road Commercial Vehicles
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions - Commercial Vehicles (OEM/First-fill)
- Forecast Assumptions - Commercial Vehicles (Maintenance/Refill)
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Base Oil Group
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- eFluid Trends and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Lubricants for Off-highway Construction Equipment
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions - Construction Equipment (OEM/First-fill)
- Forecast Assumptions - Construction Equipment (Maintenance/Refill)
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Base Oil Group
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Lubricants
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions - Industrial (OEM/First-fill)
- Forecast Assumptions - Industrial (Maintenance/Refill)
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Base Oil Group
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
Next Steps
List of Exhibits
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Avista Oil AG
- Bio-based Lubricants
- BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC
- Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC
- FUCHS
- Neste Corp.
- PURAGLOBE GmbH
- ReGen III Corp.
- Renewable Lubricants, Inc.
