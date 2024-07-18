ZRG Acquires Jamesbeck, Enhancing Capabilities in Asset Management

ROCHELL PARK, N.J., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Jamesbeck, a leading U.S.-based recruitment firm specializing in senior-level talent for the broad investment management community across private market and traditional firms.



This strategic move aims to establish ZRG’s presence in asset management and will support the firm’s existing private markets clients by adding a new channel for senior roles at the management company level across investments, product, and fundraising.

With this acquisition, ZRG Partners significantly enhances its financial services brand by adding a team dedicated to asset management while providing a complement to the breadth of work already underway with private equity portfolio companies through executive search, interim, and RPO solutions. This strategic fit aligns with ZRG’s goal to be the foremost partner to private equity firms globally, handling all their talent needs, as well as a leader in the broader dynamic asset management space.

The acquisition comes on the heels of ZRG completing a $120 million debt raise with Main Street Capital, underscoring the firm’s commitment to growth and its mission to be a disruptive force in the talent advisory and executive recruiting sector.

"The acquisition of Jamesbeck is a game-changer for ZRG. This takes us to a new level in financial services and more specifically investment management and enhances our ability to support private markets firms at both the portfolio company level and the management company level,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Our goal is to be a leading partner in all talent matters for private markets firms globally, and this acquisition is a significant step in that direction."

With the acquisition, Melissa Norris and Beth Rustin will become the Co-Heads of Asset Management search at ZRG.

"Joining forces with ZRG is an exciting opportunity for Jamesbeck,” said Melissa Norris, Managing Partner at Jamesbeck, about the acquisition. “We have always been committed to delivering exceptional talent solutions to our clients across the front office, but being part of ZRG will enable us to broaden our reach and impact, leveraging their extensive resources and innovative approach to talent advisory."

The acquisition of Jamesbeck propels ZRG further into the forefront of the talent advisory and executive recruiting sector, continuing its trajectory as a disruptive force dedicated to delivering unparalleled talent solutions.

About Jamesbeck

Jamesbeck is a leading executive recruitment firm that specializes in the investment management industry across public and private markets. The firm recruits senior-level talent across investing, distribution, product and C-suite positions on behalf of a range of clients from boutiques to the largest multi-product organizations. Jamesbeck is renowned for its deep industry knowledge and commitment to client success.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that provides executive search, interim solutions, and RPO services across various industries. Known for its data-driven approach and commitment to excellence, ZRG Partners is dedicated to delivering top-tier talent solutions to its clients.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.

