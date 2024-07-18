Mozambique Tourism Industry Report 2024 Featuring Simara Travel & Tours, Safaris de Mocambique, Mabeco Tours, Gorongosa and LAM

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Tourism Industry in Mozambique 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the current state and outlook of tourism industry in Mozambique including attractions, accommodation, tour operators and travel agencies. It includes information on the sector's contribution to the economy, tourism investments and employment, air transport, recent developments, including gas discoveries, and investment opportunities, notable players and corporate actions.

Mozambique's GDP growth is forecast to exceed 5% from 2024 onwards, driven by the mining and agriculture sectors. Investments in the gas sector are expected to increase, potentially generating revenues that will support Mozambique's diversification plans, with travel and tourism identified as a key priority sector. Tourism growth is anticipated to continue its recovery from 2024 onwards.

The government's goal is to position Mozambique as a top tourism hub by promoting its cultural and natural heritage, enhancing grading and classification standards, creating attractive tourist routes, integrating information and communication technologies, and attracting and nurturing investment opportunities within the tourism sector. Growth will be supported by streamlined visa processing, sustainable tourism practices, community development, and a diverse portfolio of attractions.

Additionally, the increase in flight routes from regional and international destinations and the untapped potential of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector will further present growth opportunities for Mozambique's tourism industry.

There are profiles of 14 companies including international players such as Hilton, Intercontinental and Minor International, travel operators such as Simara Travel & Tours and Safaris de Mocambique, Mabeco Tours, national parks such as Gorongosa and national airline LAM.

Key Market Insights

Mozambique's tourism industry recovered strongly in 2023, and arrivals are expected to rise sharply by 2025, although to levels nowhere near the pre- pandemic period.

Growth is expected to be supported by economic initiatives, streamlined visa processes, sustainable tourism, an increase in flight destinations and demand for business travel.

Top source countries for international tourist arrivals were South Africa, Zimbabwe, Portugal, the US and the UK.

The industry's growth continues to be limited by poor transport infrastructure, limited access to electricity, and security and weather safety concerns.

Trends

The removal of visa requirements for 29 countries driving increase in tourists' arrivals.

Discovery of oil and gas deposits driving demand for air transport and accommodation in areas near to discoveries.

Hotels are increasing or upgrading meetings, conferencing, and events capacity.

Increase in tourism investment.

Increasing number of tourists arrivals and the trend is forecast to continue.

Increasing tourism sector contribution to GDP.

Meetings and conferencing industry is still developing, and there has been an increase in the number of international conferences hosted in Mozambique,

Rehabilitation of infrastructure that connects major tourism zones.

Restocking of wildlife in the national parks and game reserves.

The government has identified priority destinations for further investment and development of integrated tourism.

Opportunities

Developing new road infrastructure for tourism and improving feeder roads to tourism sites.

Further airport developments and expansion in key tourism areas.

Growing travel demand in business and domestic tourism segments.

Investments in passenger rail infrastructure targeting main tourist areas.

Potential growth in the ecotourism market.

Challenges

High operational costs driven by high electricity and water charges.

High percentage of imported goods and services utilised by the tourism industry.

High security risk particularly in the north.

Hotel room rates particularly for international brands are higher than other regional cities.

Lack and shortage of skilled personnel.

Lack of internationally-recognised, high quality beach resorts in the coastal areas.

Lack of mid-market accommodation facilities.

Lack of reliable industry data.

Lack of research and development initiatives.

Limited road connections to tourist areas from the main highways.

Mozambique is exposed to frequent cyclones and climate change.

Poor transport infrastructure.

Poor visitor perception based on concerns of security, and weather safety.

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1 State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.6. Government Support

7.7. Corruption

7.8. Cyclicality

7.9. Security and Crime

7.9. Infrastructure

7.10. Input Costs

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

andBeyond South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Dana Tours Mocambique LDA

Gorongosa National Park

Gruop Visabeira S.G.P.S. S.A.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

LAM - Linhas Aereas DE Mocambique S.A.

Mabeco Tours LDA

Marriott International Inc

Minor International Pcl

Orient Travel & Tours LDA

Safaris de Mocambique LDA

Simara Travel & Tours LDA

Southern Sun LTD

Villa Santorini Sociedade Unipessoal

World Around Tours LDA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egukpq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.