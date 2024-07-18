Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research 2024-2032: Upward Thrust in Patient Empowerment to Spur Demand

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report by Types, Therapeutic Devices, Diagnostic Devices, End User, and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe sleep apnea devices market turned into US$ 1.81 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.53 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.70% from 2024 to 2032.



Sleep apnea is a situation that may have an effect on human beings of all ages, and it regularly goes undiagnosed. In adults, obesity and excess weight are the main challenges behind sleep apnea. Additionally, life-related factors along with smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of bodily activity, and mental strain are contributing to the rising variety of sleep apnea cases in Europe.

Due to the growing ailment burden and ongoing research and development efforts, the European marketplace for sleep apnea devices is predicted to grow progressively.



Europe's old populace is the main reason for the growth in the prevalence of sleep apnea



Around 175 million European adults are anticipated to have sleep apnea, representing about 44% of the adult population. There is a rising demand for devices to diagnose and treat sleep apnea, and there is a trend toward home sleep testing for analysis.



As per the UK government report, "Future of an Older Population," it's projected that by 2040, nearly 1 out of every 7 individuals might be over 75. The document also predicts that by 2037, an anticipated 1.42 million more households might be led with the aid of individuals aged 85 or older, marking a 161% growth over 25 years. Furthermore, the proportion of the operating-age populace falling among the 50 and the state pension age is predicted to upward push from 26% in 2012 to 34% in 2050, representing a boom of over 5.5 million human beings.



As the same way, as said in a UN record on ageing regulations in France, like different European nations, is dealing with a constant and extensive rise in its elderly populace. In 2012, there were 15 million individuals aged 60 or older in France, projected to reach 24 million by 2060. As a result, the factors above will contribute to the local marketplace's growth.



The upward thrust in patient empowerment ought to improve the demand for sleep apnea devices in Europe



Manufacturers are enhancing the layout and luxury of those devices to improve patient compliance. Economic stability and research funding for sleep issues can also affect the affordability and adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices in Europe. Increased research and development funding can pressure innovation within the marketplace.



The demand for transportable monitoring devices is growing, particularly among frequent travelers. These devices offer convenience, cost-effectiveness, and stepped-forward patients' compliance. Manufacturers focus attention on enhancing patients' comfort and integrating sleep health-monitoring features into wearable devices, which may additionally lead to the early identification of sleep apnea signs and symptoms.



Collaborations between sleep apnea device producers and sleep clinics can enhance patient care. The sleep apnea device marketplace contains Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia. With its high incidence of sleep apnea, Germany has a sturdy healthcare system and a sturdy financial system that supports investment in medical devices and technology. Economic improvement and accelerated healthcare spending can positively affect the market for sleep apnea healing devices.



The Italian Association of Sleep Medicine states that there are over 300 sleep labs or clinics in Italy. This number has increased because of the growing awareness of sleep's significance and the growing incidence of sleep problems.



Sleep laboratories play an essential role in diagnosing sleep apnea in Europe



Sleep labs are equipped with specialized devices for sleep studies, which include polysomnography and home sleep checking, essential for diagnosing and assessing sleep apnea. Growing recognition of sleep issues has brought about more human beings seeking diagnosis and treatment. Sleep labs provide domestic sleep testing services, making it handy for people to undergo sleep research at home, contributing to the popularity of sleep labs as a diagnostic choice.



Hospitals often function as the preliminary point of contact for individuals seeking treatment for sleep apnea. The close association between sleep laboratories and hospitals allows the transition from prognosis to remedy initiation, providing a comprehensive and coordinated healthcare approach. Sleep clinics and hospitals often adopt a multidisciplinary approach to treating sleep issues, collaborating with pulmonologists, sleep remedy professionals, neurologists, and other healthcare experts to ensure a comprehensive and holistic treatment plan for people with sleep apnea.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Europe



Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Natus Medical Incorporated

ResMed Inc.

Somnomed

Apex Medical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Compumedics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Nyxoah SA

Teleflex Incorporated

Types - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints:

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices - Market have been further sub segmented from 4 viewpoints:

CPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

Auto CPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

BiPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV)

Diagnostic Devices - Market have been further sub segmented from 5 viewpoints:

Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

Oximeter

Actigraphy Monitoring Device

Respiratory Polygraph

Sleep Apnea Screening Device

End User - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints:

Sleep Laboratories, Clinics & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

