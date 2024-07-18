Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators Annual Update Training Course: Explore the Differences Between EU, US, UK and Foreign Design Filing Practices (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Update for Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This must-attend event has been specifically designed for all senior trade mark and design administrators. It will bring you up to date with recent EUIPO legal reforms, focusing on changes to the law and practice, including a case law summary.

The programme will show you the differences between EU, US, UK and foreign design filing practices and how you should approach these. It will also highlight the pitfalls to be aware of in relation to trade marks in the US, as well as focusing on other country-specific issues that you need to be aware of.

There will be extensive coverage of the common issues that can be encountered and how to deal with them to best effect. You will also learn about the international registrations of trade marks and designs under both the Madrid System and the Hague System and how recent developments will affect you.

This is a must-attend event for all senior trade mark and design administrators to bring you right up to date with the latest changes and their implications for you and your role. It also provides the opportunity to network with like-minded people to discuss your challenges and to ask your questions of the expert faculty.

Benefits of attending

Learn about the latest EUIPO updates - including latest case law and practice changes

Get to grips with EU, US and UK foreign designs - differences and pitfalls

Expand your knowledge of the latest good practice for design filings

Examine the latest updates on USPTO practice - trade marks

Clarify foreign filing pitfalls and learn how to avoid them

Master country-specific issues

Understand international registration of trade marks and designs

Get up to date with the Madrid and Hague Systems - recent developments and trends

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Senior trade mark administrators

Formalities managers

Senior design administrators

IPR and legal assistants

Paralegals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Chair's introduction

Welcome and introduction to the course

EUIPO

EUIPO updates and practice changes

Case law points resulting in practice changes

Cases from CJEU, General Court, Boards of Appeal

Trends in EU filings

Office tools and projects

Brexit - the years after

EU, US, UK and foreign designs - the differences and pitfalls

Outline of US, EU and UK design filings and their differences

How to run a good docket for a US to EU portfolio

Filing applications elsewhere

Choosing between Hague and national applications

General good practice for design filings - focus on UK and EU

Selection of representations

Issues with photo filings

Grace periods

Priority issues

Reliance on unregistered rights

Update on USPTO practice - trade marks

Filing bases, including foreign use/registration - State Register, Federal Register A vs B

Differences in classification and goods/services descriptions

Responding to office actions - descriptions of device marks, disclaimers, likelihood of confusion, descriptiveness

Evidence of acquired secondary meaning, including surveys (practical examples)

TTAB procedure and practice

Declarations of Use and Incontestability at registration and maintenance stages

Interesting US cases

Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Managing local Counsel

Notarisation and legalisation

Translations and local language requirements

Practicalities (time zones, National holidays etc)

Country-specific issues

Classification

Summary of the day and questions

Day 2

Overview of the Madrid System and Recent Legal Developments

How the Madrid System works, main features

Geographical coverage and possible expansion

Recent legal developments

Practical considerations when filing an international application

The role of the Office of origin and of WIPO

Irregularities in international applications

How to lower the risk of incurring in irregularities

Madrid eServices

Madrid online services demo (eMadrid)

WIPO Account and email address

The future of eMadrid

Overview of the Hague System and recent developments

Overview, statistics, latest accessions

Recent legal developments

Useful online tools

EU case law update and practical implications - trade marks and designs

Learn about the latest case law and how it affects you and your role

