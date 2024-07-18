Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Industry Research 2024: Market to Grow by $2 Billion by 2030 - Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Incredible Tempo, European Demand Turbocharges Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) was valued at an estimated US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the S-SBR market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for high-performance and fuel-efficient tires in the automotive industry is a major driver, as manufacturers seek to meet stringent fuel economy and emission standards. The rising focus on safety and performance in the automotive sector is also boosting demand for S-SBR, which offers superior wet grip and reduced rolling resistance. Technological advancements in polymerization and processing techniques are enhancing the properties and applications of S-SBR, driving its adoption.



The expanding footwear industry, with its demand for durable and flexible materials, is another significant driver. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is encouraging the use of S-SBR, which can improve fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Regulatory trends and standards promoting safety, performance, and sustainability are further propelling market growth. Finally, the increasing investment in research and development by key industry players is driving innovation and expanding the applications of S-SBR, creating new opportunities in the market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tire application segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Footwear application segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $758.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ARLANXEO Holding B.V., Asahi Kasie Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Controlling Coupling Process to Optimize Desired Attributes of S-SBR

S-SBR Market Tightens Grip on Growth with Impetus from Tire Manufacturing

A Buzzing Tire Business Translates Into Increased Supply Opportunities for S-SBR Manufacturers

Global Tire Market: Percentage Breakdown of Tire Raw Material Cost Breakdown by Material Type

Automobile Tire Composition: Frequently Used Constituents

Composition of Passenger/Light Truck Tires and Truck Tires

High-Performance, Green Tires Bode Well for Market

Interesting Blend of FESBR & Silica Composites Opens Up New Avenues for Tires

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Automotive Tires and S-SBR

Rubber, the Unsung Hero of Automotive Innovation

Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the S-SBR Popularity in Tires of EVs

Robust Sales of EVs Mean Increased Application Possibilities for S-SBR

Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the Popularity of S-SBR in EV Tires

World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering Plastics, and Elastomers

Footwear: A Prominent Application Segment

Footwear Sales by Geographic Region in US$ Million for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

S-SBR Market Enjoys Robust Bond with Growth due to Demand Impetus from Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market

Construction Industry Dynamics Shape Demand Trends in Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Urbanization Drives Need for S-SBR Usage in Automobile and Construction Markets

Growing Middle Class Population

Market Restraints and Challenges

