The 100,000th Moffett Truck-Mounted Forklift is Destined for Canada

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIAB has announced the production of Moffett's 100,000th truck-mounted forklift. Atlas Polar, its authorized Canadian distributor, will receive the milestone unit. It shipped from Dundalk, Ireland, on July 17 and is headed to Halifax.

"We are extremely excited to learn that the 100,000th Moffett will roll into Canada," says Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd. "It's a testament to the brand's success, and our customer can't wait for delivery!"

Atlas Polar introduced the first all-wheel drive truck-mounted forklift to Canada in 1989 – a Moffett. Its 60-second, single-operator dismount forever changed the way deliveries are made. Since then, Moffett's overwhelming global success can be attributed to their versatility, durability, productivity, performance, ease of use, safety, and proprietary features, including patented Lift Assist® arms on pantograph reach models, GroundStart™, GroundMount™ and Atlas Polar's innovation, the Cover N Go retractable seat cover. These features have made Moffett the Canadian industry standard (CIS).

Today, Moffett forklifts are at work in more than 45 countries. They are the world's leading brand and the top-selling brand in Canada. To accommodate an ever-increasing demand, Moffett built an expanded 'Factory of the Future' manufacturing and testing facility in Dundalk, Ireland, and expanded production facilities to the US in 2021. The company delivered over 25,000 machines in the last five years alone.

"The 100,000th Moffett is a limited edition of one," says Parr. "It is a high point for us and will quickly help to take the count to 100,001 and beyond."

The next 100,000 Moffetts will include Atlas Polar's introduction of whisper-quiet all-electric eSeries NX truck-mounted forklifts to Canadian customers. These models have been tested in challenging climate conditions, and their long-lasting lithium-ion battery-powered models can charge from a standard wall outlet. All-electric Moffetts have garnered multiple international awards and been subjected to stringent testing at the renowned MIRA CRASH test laboratory.

About Atlas Polar

Established in 1938, Atlas Polar is a Canadian-owned company specializing in truck-mounted load-handling equipment. It introduced the first truck-mounted articulated hydraulic crane to Canada in 1953 and the first all-wheel drive truck-mounted forklift in 1989, and has since been the sole distributor in Canada for HIAB® and LOGLIFT® cranes, Moffett® forklifts and Multilift® hooklifts. The company also manufactures innovative water management equipment, including Hydrorake®, Hydrobrush®, StopLog Lifter™ and Polar Racks™, Polar Remote Controls, HiVOLT Alert™ systems and Cover N Go™ retractable seat covers. Atlas Polar is committed to improving its customers' safety, productivity, and profitability. Its national sales and service network is #1 in Canada. For more information, please visit www.atlaspolar.com.

About Moffett

Moffett is part of HIAB. Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck-mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab's constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Moffett was founded in 1945 in Contibret, Ireland, as a small agricultural engineering workshop producing agricultural machinery. In 1986, it introduced the first truck-mounted forklift, the Moffett Mounty. That number has reached more than 100,000 and is in 45 countries. In 2023, Moffett completed its 'Factory of the Future,' a global innovation and manufacturing hub in Dundalk, Ireland. A second production facility is located in Streetsboro, Ohio, USA.

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. www.cargotec.com

Further information:

Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd. +1 888 799 4422, steveparr@atlaspolar.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e196cf2-5122-4721-af44-b3d83b9330b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce59cc8b-7002-4c30-9c9b-7eb09ebf7905