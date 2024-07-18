Mikra Big Summer Sale On Now, Free Gift with Each Order

TORONTO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has unveiled its Big Summer Sale, with a free gift included with every order while supplies last. The sale is on now, and customers are invited to shop at https://wearemikra.com/collections/shop-page-collection to receive their free gift.

“We’re happy to announce our Big Summer Sale is currently open for business, with up to 20% off Serenity, Protect and Rescue,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “We’re including a free gift with each order and invite everyone to shop the sale at https://wearemikra.com/collections/shop-page-collection .”

Mikra is in the midst of a ground-up rebuild of our marketing and sales strategy to better meet the moment in 2024, and we look forward to sharing more details of that new direction with our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders in the near future.

Corporate Update

The Company also announced the grant of 1,294,854 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to members of the board of directors as part of their compensation and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSUs vest on the date of the grant and are subject to TSXV approval.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health, and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.