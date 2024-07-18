Action Cameras Market Size to Worth USD 1.01 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 16.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Action Cameras Market

The global action cameras market size is projected to grow exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Action camera is designed for capturing as well as filming action. The industry was pushed to the next level by different action camera companies which produced cameras that are specifically designed for the purpose They are renowned for their high-definition video recording, sophisticated stabilisation systems, and wide-angle lenses. In addition, they include wireless connectivity and slow-motion capabilities for effortless multimedia sharing and remote operation.

Adventurers, sportsmen, filmmakers, and content creators love to use these cameras to capture and share thrilling action situations with their viewers. Action cameras are essential for preserving vivid and daring events in remarkable clarity and durability. They capture activity in high quality at many resolutions, allowing you to see every little detail. They help to keep recollections of excursions during leisure activities. They record important events, collect proof, and oversee training exercises in emergency services.

Large perspectives are offered by wide-angle lenses, drawing the audience fully into the action. Even in demanding situations or with fast-moving subjects, film is stabilised smoothly thanks to advanced stabilisation technology.

The market introduction, segmentations, trends, opportunities, challenges, industrial chain, competitive analysis, company profiles, and trade statistics are all covered in detail in the Sports & Action Cameras market research. Comprehensive analysis of every kind, application, players, main areas, sub-divisions, end users, channel, technology, and other data specific to order confirmation is provided.

Action cameras are becoming more and more popular as a result of the ongoing advancements in camera technology. In order to improve picture stabilisation and provide a more enjoyable watching experience, manufacturers are honing their craft in capturing stable footage in dynamic circumstances. Improved resolution capabilities yield photos with greater detail and sharpness.

Action cameras' superior waterproofing characteristics increase their versatility and resilience, enabling users to explore aquatic areas without sacrificing durability or performance. These cameras are resilient to adverse circumstances, guaranteeing outstanding performance in diverse settings such as underwater diving, intense downpours, and rough terrain.

High Pricing Deters Buyers from Standalone Action Cameras

Due to price-conscious consumers and the availability of less expensive rivals and smartphone cameras, high pricing may deter prospective purchasers from investing in standalone action cameras.

Consumers are weighing the pros and drawbacks of standalone action cameras, taking ruggedness, specific shooting modes, and longevity into account. The distinction between specialised cameras and smartphones has become less clear, and the need for all-encompassing user experiences is fueling the growth of cloud storage and content-sharing websites as well as other software and services.

Providers may improve their value proposition by providing a variety of goods and services. In order to transform unfinished material into polished recordings and let users express their creativity, user-friendly video editing software are essential.

Consumers lifestyle has seen a drastic change to be more active and healthier through the high growth in adventure tourism, this could be the major demand driver for action camera sales. Besides this, it also affects the action camera industry, which is sharing of the images on social media. As there is an increased popularity of social networks and technology, consumers want to update their day-to-day experience on social media with their connections.

Essential Action Camera Mounts and Accessories for All Filming Needs

Different kinds of action camera mounts are available, including as suction cup, adhesive, helmet, on-body, surfboard, handgrip, and buoyant designs. Adhesive and helmet mounts strap or stick into place, whilst suction cup mounts adhere to windscreens. Surfboard mounts are secured to the board with tethers, whereas on-body mounts strap across the chest. Direct control is provided by the handgrips, and certain types are buoyant for simpler retrieval. Camera mounting enables hands-free filming, facilitating the creation of VR and 360-degree videos.

For underwater photography—especially while snorkelling, scuba diving, and water skiing—waterproof housings are essential. While lens guards shield lenses from scratches and damage, special filters improve recordings made underwater. Action cameras can be equipped with microphones to improve audio quality, and cables and extension arms can be used to extend the camera's reach for distant pictures. Total protection is offered by storage and travel cases with foam padding for protection.

Strengths and Weaknesses of Competitive Key Players in Market

Strengths Weaknesses Go Pro • Brand awareness

• Brand equity (quality, durability) • High Costs Garmin • Brand equity

• Diversified portfolio • Limited choice in action camera Sony • Brand equity

• Brand awareness

• Diversified portfolio makes it easier to expand to other industries • Less visibility in the action camera market, better known for consumer electronics and smartphones SJCAM • Strategy matches Asia Pacific market’s preference for low-priced products • Low brand awareness

GoPro Hero 12 Black has some very versatile mounting options, with more stable shots and high-resolution video. It also comes with a few drawbacks like very poor low lighting and its average battery life.

Akaso Brave 8 Lite is known for its excellent value for money, compact and lightweight built. On the other hand it suffers on the quality in low lighting as well as poor image stabilization.

Insta 360 has greater 8K video resolution and great HDR shooting, the only drawback of this product cost at which it is priced at and the weight of the product.

Action Cameras Market Trends:

Manufacturers of action cameras have been emphasizing technological developments such better communication choices, more durability, higher resolution capabilities, and better picture stabilization.

Interest in immersive film is rising as a result of the popularity of 360-degree action cameras, especially for virtual reality and narrative purposes.

Action camera fans are no longer limited to fans of extreme sports; families, tourists, vloggers, and content creators are all drawn to these devices.

Manufacturers have concentrated on improving connectivity with smartphones and other smart devices, including social media platform content sharing and wireless networking.

The industry has made environmental sustainability a top priority, doing research on eco-friendly materials, sustainable packaging substitutes, and energy-efficient production methods.

Systems of modular action cameras have been developed, enabling users to tailor their cameras to their own requirements.

Manufacturers of action cameras are concentrating on technological developments such as enhanced communication, increased resolution, durability, and greater picture stabilisation.

Interest in immersive film, especially virtual reality experiences, has increased due to the proliferation of 360-degree action cameras. Beyond fans of extreme sports, families, travellers, vloggers, and content producers find it appealing.

Content sharing, manufacturers are also improving integration with smartphones and other smart devices.

The sector is putting a high priority on environmental sustainability and is investigating sustainable packaging, eco-friendly materials, and energy-efficient production methods.

Customers may personalise their cameras with modular action camera systems and share their activities live on social media.

The growing popularity of sporting events, outdoor experiences, and active lifestyle activities is driving development in the action camera industry.

The growing sales of Ultra HD versions of action cameras are driving up demand for 4K resolution. Prominent action cameras with restricted 4K video frame rates include the Olympus Tough TG-6 and Akaso Brave 7 LE. Other cameras with limited 4K video capabilities include the GoPro Hero 12 and 10, DJI Osmo Action 4, and Insta360 Ace Pro.

Social media platforms are growing the business, especially in emerging nations like China and India. The adoption of IoT and the digital transformation are encouraging the development of an ecosystem of connected devices, such as action cameras that are connected to other devices.

Action Cameras Market Key Players:

AKASO

Apeman

Campark

Canon Inc.

DJI

EKEN

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro

Insta360

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Polaroid Corporation

Ricoh Imaging Company, Ltd.

SJCAM

Sony Corporation

TomTom International BV

Veho

Xiaomi Corporation

Yi Technology

Action Cameras Market Recent Developments:

May 12, 2024: Insta360 has partnered with Motovan to make its action cameras more accessible to Canadian riders, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This partnership will allow dealers to capitalize on the popular powersports segment and support Insta 360's growth.

October 20, 2023: GoPro has launched the Go PRO HERO 12 Black, a compact waterproof action camera that can capture high-quality photos and videos in extreme conditions. Available on popular e-comm https://futureforward.in/accessories-action-cameraerce platforms like Amazon, and other e-commerce platforms.

Action Cameras Market Segmentation

By Application

Sports

Recreational Activities

Emergency Services

Others

By Resolution

HD

Ultra HD

Full HD

Standard Resolution

By End User

Professional

Personal

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

Company financial

Copier Market