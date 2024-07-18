Else Nutrition Announces Partnership with the Unites States Navy Exchange Service Command





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is honored to announce its partnership with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Company’s mission to provide healthy, plant-based nutrition to families everywhere.



Else Nutrition’s first purchase order was successfully shipped in June 2024, bringing the full range of products to NEXCOM's retail stores.

Else Nutrition's product line now available through NEXCOM, includes:

Toddler Organic : Plant-based complete nutrition drink for toddlers, designed to support growth and development with essential nutrients.

: Plant-based complete nutrition drink for toddlers, designed to support growth and development with essential nutrients. Toddler Omega : Enriched with omega fatty acids to support brain development.

: Enriched with omega fatty acids to support brain development. Kids Shake Mixes : Delicious, nutritious shakes perfect for growing children.

: Delicious, nutritious shakes perfect for growing children. Baby Super Cereals : Wholesome cereals made from natural ingredients, for babies 6+ months.

: Wholesome cereals made from natural ingredients, for babies 6+ months. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes: Convenient and nutritious drinks for on-the-go families.



Navy Exchange, a retail store chain owned and operated by the United States Navy under NEXCOM, is part of the Naval Supply Systems Command. The Navy Exchange offers a variety of goods and services to active military personnel, retirees, and certain civilians on Navy installations in the United States, overseas Navy bases, and aboard Navy ships. This collaboration enables Else Nutrition to reach an extensive and diverse community, ensuring that those who serve, and their families, have access to high-quality, nutritious options.

NEXCOM operates multiple business lines, including Navy Exchange Retail Stores, Navy Lodge Hotels, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites hotels, the Navy Uniform Project Management Office (UPMO), Navy Clothing Textile and Research Facility (NCTRF), the Ship's Stores Program, and the Telecommunications Program Office (TPO). This extensive network offers an unparalleled platform for Else Nutrition to deliver its innovative products. By offering the entire Else product line through Navy Exchange stores, the Company is making it easier and more accessible for military families to secure nutritious, plant-based options that support their health and wellness goals.

"We are honored to partner with NEXCOM and extend our offerings to the Navy community," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing clean, plant-based nutrition to families, ensuring that everyone, including our servicemen and women, has access to healthy nutrition alternatives."

For more information about Else Nutrition and our partnership with NEXCOM, please visit our website at www.elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



