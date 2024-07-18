Digital Health Transformation Expert Rachel Hall Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Rachel Hall as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Business Transformation practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, building on the firm’s investment in its Digital Health and Transformation capabilities.



Ms. Hall, who is based in Denver, joins with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare transformations, digital strategy and customer experience within the healthcare industry. Ms. Hall has assisted clients and internal teams in defining and achieving their strategic performance goals, establishing new care models and digital capabilities. Additionally, she has experience developing AI and machine learning capabilities, leading complex transformation planning and delivery efforts, and defining go-to-market approaches for her clients.

In her role at FTI Consulting, she will have a particular focus on helping providers and payers with defining their digital strategy and portfolio roadmap to achieve growth goals, while also helping healthcare clients accelerate their AI strategy to improve clinical outcomes and organizational efficiencies.

“The healthcare industry is changing quickly. Clinician burnout is exceptionally high, and many patients are unable to access the care they need in a timely way,” said Brian Flynn, Leader of the Healthcare Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “Providers are continuously striving to improve patient outcomes and enable their clinical talent to practice at the top of their licenses. I look forward to seeing how Rachel will tap into her digital health and transformation expertise to help our clients improve patient experiences and attract and retain more providers.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Hall was a principal in the healthcare consulting practice of a Big Four consulting firm, where she led the digital health practice in the United States and the smart health experience solution globally.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hall said, “Healthcare leaders are looking for new solutions to their growing list of challenges, and the team at FTI Consulting understands what’s at stake. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we tap into our deep industry and technical expertise to provide digital transformation solutions for our payer and provider clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com