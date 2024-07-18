Great Quest Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSXV:GQ) (“Great Quest” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 4, 2024 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Great Quest held on July 17, 2024 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company’s board was approved by more than 97% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors, the Company’s stock option plan and the proposed name change to “Great Quest Gold Ltd.”, effective July 24, 2024. Great Quest management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.



About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company’s flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project a 1,206 km² parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD.

“Jed Richardson”

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Meeting, the proposed name change of the Company, the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.