Cushing's Syndrome Therapeutics Research Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 6+ Companies and 8+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Cushing Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 8+ pipeline drugs in Cushing Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Cushing Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cushing Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cushing Syndrome treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cushing Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cushing Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cushing Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cushing Syndrome.

Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Cushing Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs



Relacorilant: Corcept Therapeutics Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, the receptor for cortisol which is activated when cortisol levels are high. Relacorilant does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing's syndrome and advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. Relacorilant has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome and pancreatic cancer. A Phase III Study evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Relacorilant in Patients With Endogenous Cushing Syndrome is currently ongoing.



SPI-62: Sparrow Pharmaceuticals SPI-62 is an oral, small molecule, highly potent and selective new chemical entity HSD-1 inhibitor. It is in development to treat conditions of cortisol excess including endogenous Cushing's syndrome (Cushing's) and autonomous cortisol secretion (ACS). In five clinical trials, SPI-62 demonstrated potent targeting of HSD-1 in the brain and liver, and significant lowering of cortisol levels in the liver. These studies also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, as well as improvement in glucose, HbA1c, cholesterol, and triglycerides. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Cushing syndrome.



Cushing Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cushing Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Cushing Syndrome



There are approx. 6+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cushing Syndrome. The companies which have their Cushing Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Corcept Therapeutics.

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Cushing Syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cushing Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cushing Syndrome drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Cushing Syndrome drugs?

How many Cushing Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cushing Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cushing Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cushing Syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Corcept Therapeutics

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Stero Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics

Key Products

Relacorilant

CRN 04894

Seliciclib

SPI-62

AZD 4017

ST-002

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Cushing Syndrome Report Insights

Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Cushing Syndrome Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

