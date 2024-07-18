Death Care Services - Global and Regional Market Trends and Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of 220 Major Companies, Including Doric Products, Hillenbrand, 1-800-Flowers.com, and Co-operative Group

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Death Care Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Death Care Services is estimated at US$126.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$189.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. Key questions answered in the report include:

How is the Global Death Care Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Funeral Homes & Funeral Services segment, which is expected to reach US$131.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5%. The Cemeteries & Crematories segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $42.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $24.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 220 Featured):

Doric Products, Inc.

Hillenbrand, Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited

Matthews International Corporation

Co-operative Group Ltd.

NorthStar Memorial Group

Amedisys, Inc.

Mack Industries

FUNECAP GROUPE

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 525 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $126.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $189.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Caring for the Dead is a Sacred Task for Humans, A Culture That Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Death Care Services Market

Global Economic Update

Competition

Death Care Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Death Care Services: A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Death Industry Journeys Into the Digital Afterlife: Here's the Story

Companies Embrace Technology and Innovation in a Major Way

Startups Explore Innovative Ways of Honoring the Dear Departed Ones

Funeral Home Software Emerges to Streamline Operations

Death Care Practices become Economically Distressing & Environmentally Cataclysmic

For the Cycle of Life to Continue, Environment Friendly Green Burials Rise in Popularity

Driven By Burial Plot Shortages, Cremation Rises in Popularity Over Traditional Burials

Convenience, Cost Effectiveness & Environment Friendly Benefits to Help Cremation Bypass Casket Burials by the Year 2035: % Share of Cremation in North America for Years 1960 Through 2035

Notable Trends Influencing Death Care Industry

Amid Poverty & Unemployment, Crowdfunding for Funeral Services Gains Momentum

Need for Government to Support Death Care

Entry of Ecommerce Retailers Offering Affordably Priced Burial and Memorial Products

Death Care Startups Follow Footprints of E-Commerce Players to Push Gains

Rising Funeral Costs: Opportunities for Death Care Services Market

Demand for Advance Funeral Planning Driven by Aging Population

Global Population In the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Exploitative Side of Death Care

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



