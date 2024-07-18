AC Servomotors Industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period (2024-2030) | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the AC Servomotors Market.

The global AC Servomotors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period (2023-2030). AC servomotors are specialised motors that are utilised for accurate control and efficient operation in automation systems, robotics, and industrial machines. They are invaluable in applications requiring precision and durability because of their exceptional accuracy. In automated systems, robotics, and CNC machining, AC servomotors are frequently utilised for accurate motion control that yields the best outcomes.

The growing need for automation across a range of sectors is driving growth in the market for AC servomotors. The usefulness and flexibility of sensor technologies, control algorithms, and communication protocols have been enhanced by technological breakthroughs.

Automation and robots are being used by the electronics, aerospace, and automotive sectors to boost output and efficiency. It is anticipated that the movement towards Industry 4.0, which integrates smart technologies and communication, would raise demand for AC servomotors even further.

Power rating, or the quantity of electrical power that a motor can handle and transform into mechanical output, is the basis for classifying AC servomotors. Low-power servomotors are appropriate for smaller tasks and applications requiring less energy, whereas high-power servomotors are available for demanding industrial processes.

Based on the power rating, AC servomotors are categorised as high-power motors for demanding industrial operations and low-power motors for simpler jobs. The market is split into five segments: industrial automation, healthcare, food and beverage, automotive, and semiconductor and electronics. For these motors, the main end market is industrial automation.

Market Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2022 Estimated year 2023 Forecasted year 2023-2030 Historical period 2019-2023 Unit Value (USD Billion) Volume (Thousand Units) Segmentation By Type, End User Industry and Region By Type Phase Type Power Rating By End User Industry Industrial automation Semiconductor and electronics Automotive Food and beverage Healthcare North America Asia Pacific Europe South America By Region Middle East Asia & Africa

The robotics, machine tools, electronics, printing, and packaging technologies segments comprise the servo motors market. In 2022, the robots sector generated more over half of the total income. Servo motors have prospects as a result of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing ideas. The market is growing because connectivity options like Profinet, Ethernet/IP, and Modbus allow for real-time monitoring, remote control, and diagnostics.

Automation and the acceptance of robots in many industries, which improve precision and flexibility, are driving market growth. The market is expanding as a result of the rise in online shopping as well as the need for automated logistics and storage solutions. Funding, however, continues to be a barrier for small and medium-sized businesses wishing to engage in Industry 4.0 technologies.

Servo motors and servo drives make up the worldwide market for servo motors and drives; throughout the anticipated period, the servo motors segment is anticipated to have a dominant market share. Direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) servo motors are the two main categories of servo motors; AC servo motors provide superior torque and speed control. Because of their low velocities and DC power, DC servo motors are perfect for robotics, conveyor systems, and tasks requiring precision.

Availability of an Affordable Alternative to the Market to Limit its Growth

Over the course of the projection period, the AC Servomotor, AC servo motors are very reliable, accurate, and proficient, which makes them perfect for specialised machine applications. AC servomotors are increasing the adoption of robots in various industries, as there has been a huge increase in the requirements for high-speed efficient machines. Robots are increasingly being used in automotive, electronics and in few bits of healthcare industries. The high cost of the products results in the high-quality components that used in the manufacturing processes.

AC Servomotors Market Trends

Innovative advancements in technology drive and creates opportunities for new products developments and market expansion.

Without needing modifications to the hardware, the universal drive configuration offers a plethora of capabilities and possibilities. It may be set up for stepper, brushless DC, permanent magnet sync, and asynchronous motors, among other motor types. It may also be changed to work with different kinds of sensors or without position sensors. Motor feedback in a semi-closed-loop arrangement or an interface with external sensors can be used to construct a high-precision closed-loop control system.

Shift in consumers preferences has been molded prompting companies to adjust product offerings to the consumers.

Health and environmental focus mostly emphasis on the well-being, ecological preservation, is the need for its growth.

Developed countries offer a wide range of unexplored potential for economic growth as a result of growing disposable incomes, and urbanization.

In the US and Europe, servo drives are increasingly integrating wireless networking, fieldbus, and industrial Ethernet technologies.

AC Servomotors Market Key Players

ABB Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Nidec Corporation

Danfoss A/S

Moog Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Kollmorgen Corporation

Oriental Motor Co., Ltd.

Lenze SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

WEG S.A.

Recent Developments:

January 29, 2024: ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a long-term partnership agreement in decarbonization and digitalization of the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) fleet which would impact in the acceleration. Targeting increased safety and efficiency, the agreement covers 14 existing ships and a further four vessels due for delivery from 2025 to 2028.

May 15, 2023: Bosch Limited has released India's first comprehensive study on pedestrian behavior during the 7th UN Road Safety Week. The report aims to understand pedestrian crashes in India and identify counter-measures to improve road safety. The study reveals that pedestrian crashes are a major safety concern in India, with about one in every ten traffic-related fatalities being pedestrians. In 2021, 68,053 pedestrian crashes contributed to 16.5% of total accidents.

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

Company financial

