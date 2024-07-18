Enphase Energy Launches New Home Energy Systems in Luxembourg with IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase® Energy System™ to-date, featuring the new IQ® Battery 5P™ and IQ8™ Microinverters, for customers in Luxembourg.



The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers. It enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh with more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Enphase IQ Batteries come with a 15-year warranty when activated in Luxembourg.

“Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries enable us to confidently build a system that we know will provide maximum value and reliability for our customers,” said Paulo Trindade, CEO at Electricité Scorpion, an installer of Enphase products in Luxembourg. “As a business, we also appreciate Enphase’s world-class customer support and dedication to creating an amazing experience for homeowners, end to end.”

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules up to 560 W DC. The three newest microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively. All IQ8 Series Microinverters activated in Luxembourg come with a 25-year warranty.

“IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries are two high-performing clean renewable energy solutions for the residential market in Luxembourg,” said Viviane Rannou, co-founder at Bauer Energie, an installer of Enphase products in Luxembourg. “We’re thrilled to have access to these industry-leading products that can maximize the value of homeowner’s investments and deliver reliable, clean energy for decades.”

“We’re excited to continue our expansion into Europe with our cutting-edge home energy systems,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “With Enphase's IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P, we're empowering homeowners in Luxembourg to take control of their energy future, one watt at a time."

Distributors and installers can order IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries in Luxembourg starting today. For more information on Enphase, please visit the Luxembourg website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 75 million microinverters, and approximately 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

