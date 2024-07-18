BD² ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO JOIN LANDMARK BIPOLAR DISORDER RESEARCH AND CLINICAL CARE NETWORK

Washington, DC, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BD²: Breakthrough Discoveries for Thriving with Bipolar Disorder today announced its second call for applications for clinic sites to join the BD² Integrated Network. In partnership with people living with bipolar disorder, clinicians, and researchers, BD2 established the Integrated Network to accelerate research and dramatically improve systems of care for bipolar disorder. Last year, BD² announced the first six participating institutions, along with the clinical and data coordinating centers, which are fully operational and actively recruiting participants and gathering data.

The BD² Integrated Network is a groundbreaking, two-pronged approach to tackling bipolar disorder – a traditional longitudinal cohort study of 4,000 participants designed to generate in-depth phenotypes of bipolar disorder over time, and a learning health network aimed to iteratively improve care outcomes for people with bipolar disorder.

“This is a significant expansion of the BD² Integrated Network and a testament to the promise we’re already seeing in this model that is designed to shorten the time it takes for scientific breakthroughs to improve clinical care and the lives of those living with bipolar disorder,” said Cara Altimus, PhD, managing director for BD² and senior director at the Milken Institute.

This request for applications (RFA) seeks eligible organizations to establish four new Integrated Network clinic sites throughout the United States and Canada. Applicants can request up to $2.3 million each over five years. Submissions are due October 10, 2024, and awardees are to be notified in December 2024, with an expected start of March 2025.

“The BD² Integrated Network is a landmark initiative in the field of psychiatry,” said Katherine Burdick, PhD, Vice Chair for Research, Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychiatry, Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School and BD² Integrated Network scientific director. “This is a unique opportunity for four institutional partners to join the already established network, and drive discovery of the behavioral and biological drivers of disease in patients while advancing treatment.”

The BD² Integrated Network currently includes Brigham and Women’s Hospital-McLean Hospital, University of California Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and UTHealth Houston.

A highly complex and heterogeneous disorder, more than 70% of people with bipolar disorder are misdiagnosed at least once. It takes seven years on average to diagnose bipolar disorder – and less than 50% of those who are diagnosed find an effective treatment. Despite affecting 3% of the global population and costing an estimated $200 billion annually in health and economic burden in the United States alone, bipolar disorder is often tacked onto studies of other psychiatric conditions like schizophrenia, which receive far greater attention and funding.

“Expanding the BD² Integrated Network is critical to building a comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms of bipolar disorder,” said Mark Frye, MD, BD² Integrated Network scientific director. “These new sites will enable us to further enhance collaboration and clinical care and move us closer to helping all people with bipolar disorder lead thriving lives.”

Learn more about the BD² Integrated Network RFA at https://www.bipolardiscoveries.org/funding/rfa-opportunities/

About BD²: Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder is the first organization focused on funding and advancing research and care for bipolar disorder on a global scale. Our collaborative, open-science approach is designed to transform and shorten the time it takes for scientific breakthroughs to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the tens of millions of people with bipolar disorder. For more information, please visit bipolardiscoveries.org.








