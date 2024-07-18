Punahou School Replacing Campus Warning Sirens with Genasys ACOUSTICS Emergency Notification Systems

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced that Punahou School (Punahou), a world-class preparatory institution located in Honolulu, Hawaii, is replacing its legacy and limited outdoor sirens with Genasys ACOUSTICS (ACOUSTICS) systems. Multiple ACOUSTICS installations have been completed and commissioned with more scheduled next month.

“Civil defense sirens cannot convey to students, faculty, staff, and visitors the nature of an emergency and the information needed to help keep them safe,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “With the unprecedented level of risks facing students on campuses, including severe weather, civil disturbances, active shooter threats, and more, ACOUSTICS systems provide highly audible voice messaging that is clearly heard and understood over large distances and above background noise.”

Mr. Danforth continued, “From public announcements to safety and emergency notifications, ACOUSTICS systems transmit live or recorded voice messages with outstanding clarity anywhere on campus. ACOUSTICS installations can be activated remotely, enabling swift message dissemination for various scenarios. Of particular importance, our systems seamlessly integrate with Punahou’s existing infrastructure and notification software and support messaging in various languages for enhanced communication to the diverse student body.”

Punahou joins numerous campuses and critical infrastructure sites, including UC Berkeley, the Hoover Dam, and the Port of Houston, with its installation of Genasys ACOUSTICS systems.

Featuring the mass notification industry’s highest Speech Transmission Index, ACOUSTICS systems provide alerting and communication redundancy in emergencies with highly audible and intelligible outdoor messaging. When integrated with Genasys’ solar power, battery back-up, and satellite connectivity options, ACOUSTICS systems continue to operate even when power grids and cellular networks fail.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

