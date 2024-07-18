Inovalon’s Converged Quality Achieves 24th Consecutive NCQA HEDIS® Certification

BOWIE, Md., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, proudly announces that its Converged Quality software has achieved Certified Measure status by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2024 (MY24). This marks the 24th consecutive year of Inovalon earning HEDIS certification, making it one of only five companies to achieve this designation.



Health plans face significant challenges with HEDIS reporting, including the complexities of data integration, state and federal regulatory compliance, tight project timelines, and the significant implications of results on quality incentive programs. Some health plans also continue to rely on solutions built on manual, rudimentary predictive models with poor results. As NCQA updates analytical measure requirements annually, health plans require scalable, cloud-based solutions that can deliver real-time predictive analytics and actionable insights to meet strict reporting requirements on more than 90 measures to optimize care delivery and member engagement.

More than 100 health plans trust Inovalon's HEDIS-certified Converged Quality software to optimize quality measurement, reporting, and improvement initiatives. Inovalon processes clinical quality metrics on more than 192 million lives each year, including 80% of all HEDIS-covered lives across the United States1, and calculates 1.6 trillion decisions per month on average to address quality gaps and improve member outcomes.

"HEDIS certification is an intensive and rigorous process that is paramount to maintaining the quality and reliability of performance data," said Margaret E. O’Kane, NCQA President. "We are grateful for companies like Inovalon and their continuous dedication to meeting HEDIS standards. They play a crucial role in supporting health plans' quality initiatives to ensure positive member outcomes."

Converged Quality allows health plans to prepare for and succeed in NCQA's annual quality measure reporting. These HEDIS measures are critical in evaluating Star Ratings, NCQA accreditation programs, value-based contracts, state Medicaid reporting, and more.

“Partnering with Inovalon as our certified HEDIS vendor for the past six years has enabled Health Services for Children with Special Needs (HSCSN) to complete all HEDIS compliance audit activities in a timely manner, as well as receive our NCQA Compliance Audited Seals every year,” said Davina Y. Green, HEDIS Manager Quality, HSCSN. “Our success as an accredited health plan is credited to this amazing partnership with Inovalon."



"Achieving HEDIS certification for 24 consecutive years is a testament to Inovalon's unrelenting pursuit of superior healthcare outcomes and affordability," said Mike Jones, President and General Manager of Inovalon's Payer Business Unit. "Very few companies have the staying power to help health plans navigate HEDIS reporting year after year. Our unparalleled data assets and analytics fueling our Converged Quality suite demonstrate how SaaS solutions continue to unlock the necessary scale, flexibility, and speed to empower quality initiatives that health plans rely on each year."

To learn more about Converged Quality's solutions for quality, risk, and other strategic initiatives, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/payer-cloud/quality/.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA Measure Certification Program™ is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 84 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 670,000 clinical settings, and 391 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance.

1 Inovalon calculation based on HEDIS® MY22 data. September 2023.

Contact:

Tom Paolella

Sr. Director, Press and Analyst Relations, Inovalon

Thomas.Paolella@inovalon.com