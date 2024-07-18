Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Novel SuperNova Technology Platform

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI or “Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced the issuance of a new patent for the company’s SuperNova technology, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and positioning Calidi to advance its CLD-201 program into the clinic.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,036,278 titled, “Smallpox Vaccine for Cancer Treatment,” directed to Calidi’s SuperNova platform composed of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells loaded with oncolytic vaccinia virus.

“This latest patent granted to Calidi covering meaningful features of our SuperNova platform represents an important milestone, as we prepare to advance CLD-201 into the clinic,” said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Calidi Biotherapeutics. “We are pleased to continue strengthening an already robust intellectual property portfolio, and feel well-positioned to fully capture the potential of our universal off-the-shelf SuperNova platform to radically transform the landscape for patients with advanced solid tumors.”

The patent covers methods and compositions related to immunotherapy of cancer, specifically compositions combining a smallpox vaccine with stem cells, selected from among 19 different stem cell types and their combinations. Importantly, this patent broadens previously allowed claims to include 21 smallpox vaccine virus strains. Extensive Calidi research has shown the potential ability of the SuperNova platform to shield the viral payload from the immune system, supporting efficient delivery to tumor sites and effectively potentiating oncolytic viruses’ therapeutic efficacy.

“We see great potential in our SuperNova technology to address the vast unmet need for effective treatments of solid tumors,” said Dr. Boris Minev, President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Calidi Biotherapeutics and a patent inventor. “Building on the initial clinical success of our autologous adipose-derived stem cells loaded with vaccinia oncolytic viruses, we look forward to submitting an IND to initiate our first-in-human clinical trial of this off-the-shelf allogeneic therapy, as we continue building our understanding of the safety and effectiveness of CLD-201 in patients with advanced solid tumors.”

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

