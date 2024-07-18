HealthyMD and IMG Health Clinic Unite to Advance Health Equity and Access to Care for 50M+ Underserved People Across the U.S.

TAMARAC, Fla., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the nation’s most innovative providers of healthcare for sexual health and infectious disease, IMG Health Clinic and HealthyMD, are proud to announce their merger, effective immediately. With a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and patient-centered care, the newly combined organization will advance health equity and provide accessible, high-quality free care to tens of millions of underserved people nationwide.

HealthyMD’s proactive, hybrid approach to care brings comprehensive sexual health services to people in challenging environments, such as those without healthcare options, who are unhoused, or those entering or exiting correctional facilities. Its novel and modern care system comprises both brick-and-mortar and mobile clinics, as well as telemedicine, free testing, medication management, mental health, and strategic care coordination, delivering care to patients where they are. All services are provided at no cost to the patient or the state or local community in which they operate.

“Ten years ago, in our home state of Florida, we founded IMG Health Clinic after recognizing a critical gap in treatment solutions, particularly for transient and underserved communities. Our journey has been one of remarkable expansion and tremendously rewarding impact,” said HealthyMD Co-Founder Clifford W. Knights II. “By bringing these two organizations together as a federally designated covered entity, we are extremely well positioned to maximize federal resources, extend our reach, and improve access to comprehensive care for some of the most vulnerable people across the country. This merger constitutes a huge step toward eradicating the HIV and Hepatitis C epidemic in the U.S.”

HealthyMD and IMG Health Clinic will leverage their combined expertise and resources to expand geographic reach and combine robust care delivery systems, including dozens of brick-and-mortar and mobile clinics, a robust telehealth network, comprehensive diagnostic services, experienced care coordinators, and search and rescue teams. The new entity will also be powered by a cutting-edge tech infrastructure for data-driven insights, designed to advance personalized care delivery models and address social determinants of health within underserved populations.



“This newly combined entity is born from deep firsthand experience with the massive health equity gap that exists in our country, particularly around traditionally stigmatized issues like HIV and sexual health,” said Co-Founder Steve Vixamar. “Growing up in our neighborhood, Cliff and I got to see the impact that even minimal access to high-quality care can have on those who are unhoused, people coming out of jail, or those simply lacking in resources. We are all just people, with friends, families, and roles to play in our respective communities, and without access to proper care, we are stifled as individuals and communities. We truly believe that bringing these two organizations together will have a massive positive impact on this societal issue, at all levels – individual, community, and as a nation.”

In addition to a robust virtual care network and fleet of mobile clinics, HealthyMD and IMG Health Clinic already have multiple brick-and-mortar locations across the Southeast. Expansion will accelerate across the U.S. in the coming months, prioritizing communities identified as underserved, where the greatest need exists, and subsequent impact can be achieved. HealthyMD is dedicated to confronting the stigma, detection, and transmission of infectious diseases having the greatest negative impact on underserved populations, including STIs, HIV and Hepatitis B and C. The organization is also deeply committed to supporting its patients with key social determinants of health, including wrap around services like insurance assistance or food vouchers, and treating comorbidities often associated with these conditions, including mental health.

HealthyMD is a healthcare company that provides comprehensive, end-to-end sexual healthcare for underserved communities and populations across the United States. Built on a hybrid care model that includes brick-and-mortar clinics, mobile clinics, and virtual care options, HealthyMD and its network of partners provide equitable access to high-quality care, diagnostics, and wrap-around services, regardless of setting or ability to pay. HealthyMD is also a provider of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatments to prevent HIV. More information is available at www.HealthyMD.com.