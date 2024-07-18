NKGen Biotech to Present New Positive SNK01 Clinical Trial Biomarker Data at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that it will present new biomarker data on SNK01 (autologous non-genetically modified NK cell therapy) in Alzheimer’s disease during a poster presentation at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (“AAIC”) to be held in Philadelphia, PA at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and online from July 28 – August 1, 2024.



NKGen will present data on SNK01’s ability to reduce α-synuclein in Alzheimer’s patients, which is significant given that α-synuclein has been shown to correlate with worse cognitive function in Alzheimer’s disease. Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Subjects treated with expanded non-genetically modified autologous Natural Killer cells (SNK01) show improved changes in CSF α-synuclein and in cognitive function Presenting Author: Paul Y. Song, M.D. Session Type:

Session Title:

Session Time:

Poster Board Number:

Location: Poster

Drug Development: Human

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM ET

#85846

Exhibit Hall

More information about AAIC 2024 can be found at: https://aaic.alz.org/ .

A copy of the poster will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/ once the poster presentation has concluded. Previously disclosed Phase 1 data on the positive effects of SNK01 on amyloid, tau, and neuroinflammation biomarkers in Alzheimer’s patients, which may not be included in this poster presentation, can also be found on the Scientific Publications webpage.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing SNK01, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

