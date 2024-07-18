Intuitive Machines Finalizes Landing Site for Sold-out IM-2 Lunar Prospecting Mission

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has finalized the IM-2 mission landing region ahead of its sold-out IM-2 mission.



The IM-2 mission is designed to prospect for water ice and other volatiles on the Moon’s south pole, which requires a landing site that supports the high probability of ice stability within one meter of the lunar surface. Working with NASA, Intuitive Machines selected a 200-meter diameter elliptical region on the Shackleton Connecting Ridge with favorable terrain, Earth communications position, and solar angles for power generation. To align with the landing site’s solar power conditions, the mission must be timed between November 2024 and January 2025, IM-2 is currently planned for late 2024. This selection finalized the previously announced pending task order with NASA.

“A sold-out commercial and civil government mission early in our commercialization roadmap validates our approach to supporting an economy in deep space,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “Our expertise in landing site selection is world-class, and we believe the ability to identify landing areas with valuable resources will be essential to the future of the lunar economy.”

Intuitive Machines has $3+ billion in upcoming award decisions across its established capabilities, which include delivery, command control and communications, and autonomous operations. The awards include the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, Near Space Network Services, and Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services contracts.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

