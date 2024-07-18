Scorpius Holdings Successfully Executes First cGMP Microbial Batches at San Antonio Facility

DURHAM, N.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX), (“Scorpius” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the successful execution of its first current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) microbial batches at its San Antonio manufacturing facility. This significant milestone marks the beginning of Scorpius’ support for manufacturing programs through clinical manufacturing, with aspirations for future commercial activities.



Scorpius' facilities have already attracted significant interest, resulting in a substantial backlog of client program bookings. This achievement underscores Scorpius' ability to meet the stringent regulatory and client-driven standards essential for the contract manufacturing of microbial biologics. It also highlights the trust and confidence that clients place in its services. Scorpius is poised to execute additional cGMP activities throughout the remainder of the year, reinforcing its commitment to advancing U.S.-based GMP manufacturing capabilities.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius Holdings, remarked, "We are thrilled to have successfully completed our first cGMP microbial batches at the San Antonio facility. This milestone is a result of the dedication and collaboration among Scorpius’ manufacturing, process development, quality, and operations teams. The successful execution is a testament to the robust systems we have built and marks another step forward in our commitment to U.S. based cGMP activities for both current and future Scorpius clients."

"The Company remains dedicated to leveraging our advanced capabilities to support our clients' needs and contribute to the advancement of breakthrough therapies. With completion of this milestone, we believe that Scorpius is ready to further solidify its position as a leader in clinical scale microbial manufacturing, offering our clients unparalleled quality and service," concluded Wolf.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as Scorpius being poised to execute additional cGMP activities throughout the remainder of the year; aspirations for future commercial activities; Scorpius being ready to further solidify its position as a leader in clinical scale microbial manufacturing, offering its clients unparalleled quality and service Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to validate its microbial facilities; expand its large molecule biomanufacturing CDMO services and continue to grow revenue; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

