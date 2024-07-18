McAbee Trucking Acquires Workhorse’s W4 CC to Transport U.S. Mail

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced McAbee Trucking, Inc., a pioneer in the operation of alternative fuel trucks on Star Carrier Mail Contractor Routes, has taken a step forward in sustainable transportation by acquiring a new all-electric W4 CC box truck from Workhorse. This purchase marks McAbee Trucking’s first addition of an electric vehicle to their fleet, following a successful demonstration period that showcased the capabilities and benefits of Workhorse’s W4 CC. The decision to acquire a W4 CC was driven by the impressive performance observed during the demo, validating the reliability and efficiency of the Workhorse electric trucks in real-world operations.



The W4 CC electric box truck is equipped to perform a 120-mile daily round trip mail route between Blacksburg, South Carolina, and Shelby, North Carolina. This addition underscores McAbee Trucking’s commitment to lowering emissions while maintaining their impressive reliability record and an on-time dispatch rating of over 99% by the U.S. Postal Service.

Lisa McAbee, owner of McAbee Trucking, expressed her enthusiasm for this sustainable upgrade: “We are thrilled to incorporate the Workhorse W4 CC into our fleet. This zero-emission vehicle aligns with our mission to adopt greener technologies while ensuring the high level of service that our customers, including the USPS, expect from us.”

Greg Reed, Executive Director of the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association, also commented on this significant development: “The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association is committed to supporting the adoption of alternative fuels, including battery-electric solutions like McAbee Trucking’s Workhorse truck. This step is in line with the Postal Service’s commitment to reducing harmful emissions by transitioning to alternative fuel trucking fleets.”

“We're honored to see our Workhorse electric truck in action, delivering mail on Star Carrier Routes,” said Ryan Gaul, Workhorse President of Commercial Trucks. “McAbee Trucking and other early adopters are leading the charge, demonstrating that transitioning to electric is a win-win solution. It achieves zero-emission goals while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability."

About McAbee Trucking

McAbee Trucking was established in 1971 and currently serves as a United States Postal Service contractor, delivering packages between USPS locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company has 68 employees and a fleet of 63 vehicles, which includes a mix of propane, compressed natural gas (CNG), and diesel trucks.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” and “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company in general, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

