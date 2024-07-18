Clarus Appoints Three Veteran Operating and Sales Executives to Support Adventure Segment’s U.S., International and OEM Channels and Fuel Future Growth

- Appoints Tripp Wyckoff as General Manager of Adventure Americas -

- Appoints David Cook as Global Head of OEM -

- Appoints Daniel Bruntsch as Head of EMEA Sales -

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) has made three important strategic hires for its Adventure segment (“Adventure”) in order to accelerate growth in the U.S. and international markets and strengthen its global OEM initiatives. Adventure, comprised of Rhino-Rack, MAXTRAX, and TRED Outdoors, has appointed Tripp Wyckoff to the role of General Manager of the Americas, David Cook as Global Head of OEM and Daniel Bruntsch as Head of EMEA Sales.

Mathew Hayward, Global President of Adventure, commented on the appointments, “We are excited to add these three seasoned sales and operations leaders to the Adventure team, which represents critical progress building on the foundation of our previously defined growth strategy as we invest to scale. Importantly, two of the hires, Tripp and Daniel, enhance our go-to-market capabilities in our largest addressable regions. Tripp provides a wealth of industry knowledge, operating discipline and expertise in taking brands of our size to the next level in the U.S. market. Daniel brings a strong programmatic sales background, and we look forward to leveraging his experience implementing effective regional selling structures as we seek to expand the penetration of our premium brands in the market. While our Rhino-Rack brand currently holds key relationships with global OEM partners in the Australian market, we are only scratching the surface of our global growth opportunities. David brings invaluable OEM process, product and sales expertise to our organization that will strengthen relationships around the world with existing and new customers alike.”

Mr. Wyckoff will be responsible for managing and growing each of the Adventure brands in the Americas, including the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Mr. Wyckoff has over 20 years of deep operating experience in senior leadership roles, and most recently served as the President of Vertical Supply Group (“VSG”), a leading branded arborist equipment provider and distributor. He led VSG for over nine years, building the industry’s most-recognizable direct-to-consumer platform, while growing earnings by 5x, integrating 11 acquisitions, and stewarding the business through two private equity transactions. Prior to VSG, Mr. Wyckoff spent eight years at Thule serving as Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service, where he grew the brand significantly in the U.S. and was primarily responsible for bringing to market global initiatives, building one-on-one customer relationships and integrating key acquisitions. While at Thule, he guided multi-channel, go-to-market strategy development and execution, and he co-developed and implemented a value-added sales training program for the global sales team.

Mr. Cook will lead global OEM initiatives and will be based in the U.S with a focus on bringing the Company’s best-in-class product offerings to global customers in a larger format, complementing Adventure’s current critical OEM relationships in its home market of Australia. Mr. Cook joins Adventure from Vehilux where he was the Director of Aftermarket Sales and responsible for designing product solutions for the direct-to-consumer channel with custom fitment across major OEM brands. Prior to that, Mr. Cook was the OEM Sales Director at MKI Enterprises and Lund International.

Mr. Bruntsch will lead the newly framed EMEA region where he will build on Adventure’s current accounts in Europe, while focusing on initiatives that expand customer relationships across the broader region, including the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Bruntsch comes to the Company from Bromic Group where he spent more than eight years across various sales and business development roles, having most recently served as the Global Business Development Manager and Global Head of Marine for Bromic Heading Products.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtraxus.com / www.maxtrax.com.au, www.tredoutdoors.com, or www.pieps.com.

