Verizon now offers customers access to Netflix and Peacock annual offer

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Verizon customers get exclusive access to new streaming savings featuring Netflix’s Premium Plan and Peacock Premium – amounting to $275 in value. This is the first time Netflix and Peacock have been bundled together for an annual offer just for Verizon customers. For a limited time, Verizon customers can buy one year of Peacock Premium and get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan included, on us.

By empowering how customers live, work and play, Verizon offers savings you can’t get anywhere else on content they love, like Emily in Paris, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Bridgerton and Squid Game on Netflix, and Bel-Air, Love Island USA and The Traitors, next-day NBC and Bravo content, the best in live sports, including the 2024 Paris Olympics and Sunday Night Football, as well as movies from Universal Filmed Entertainment, including The Fall Guy, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 and Twisters following their theatrical runs, on Peacock.

About the new offer: The Netflix and Peacock offer is available through +play , Verizon’s hub for content subscriptions, which is now available to all Verizon Mobile and Home Internet customers. Customers can subscribe to the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $79.99, and get a year of Netflix Premium, a $275 value, included. Peacock Premium gives customers 80K+ hours of ad-supported NBC, Bravo hits, live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League and the Olympic Games. With Netflix Premium, customers can stream from multiple devices, all in ultra-HD and spatial audio.

Plus, customers can save even more on content services they love in +play by using the +play $10 monthly perk, available to Verizon’s myPlan and myHome customers. With the perk, customers get $15 to use in the +play store on any of the 30 subscription services available, ranging from streaming services to lifestyle and fitness.

With the choice and flexibility that come with Verizon’s myPlan and myHome, pay for perks by the month, make changes at any time and save hundreds each year on streaming services you love.

Fresh look. New offers. All on the best network: Verizon recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity, along with a suite of new customer-focused programs and deals on exclusive experiences and offers. The new brand brings forward the energy and vibrancy of customers’ lives, while also underscoring the brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network.

Verizon also opened access to its guaranteed trade-in program so that all myPlan customers can get the very best value when trading-in their smartphones; and with the launch of myHome, both mobile and home internet customers get deals and savings on Verizon’s exclusive content and lifestyle perks. Plus, customers now have Verizon Access, our premium access program with incredible pre-sales, free giveaways, and highly sought-after events – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer.

Learn more about Verizon’s next chapter by visiting verizon.com/refresh . Get the latest streaming bundle by visiting verizon.com/plusplay .

Promo: Subscriptions available through Verizon +play at verizon.com/plusplay . Exclusive savings available on select partner subscriptions. All products and services sold on +play require a separate subscription or purchase. One (1) year Netflix Premium offer period begins from activation of annual Peacock Premium (with ads) subscription. One (1) Netflix Premium offer per eligible Verizon account. Offer is non-refundable. You will be billed the full cost of Peacock Premium upfront; after one year, you will be billed monthly at then-current rate unless you cancel. After one year Netflix Premium promo period, you will be billed monthly at then-current rate unless you cancel. Add’l terms apply. Cancel anytime in +play Manage dashboard. Offer ends August 31, 2024.

