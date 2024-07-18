Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.51 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $4.45 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

“Truxton’s second quarter performance was strong in our core businesses, especially our wealth management component,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “The durability of our model and the value of our service to clients were again emphasized as we grew earnings despite a number of one-time items that were a net negative to our bottom line.”  

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, which was up $395 thousand over the first quarter of 2024 and $763 thousand over the second quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 94% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 96% and 93%, for the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Non-interest income for the quarter included hedge termination fees received by the bank that more than offset the loss on the sale of the hedged security.
  • Non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $712 thousand compared to the prior quarter, driven by fraud losses of $733 thousand. Almost all this expense was related to a wire fraud incident for which the Bank is pursuing recovery.
  • Our headquarters relocation in late May drove occupancy and professional services higher for the second quarter, while the depreciation of leasehold improvements, furniture and equipment will remain higher going forward.
  • Loans declined by 2% to $648 million at quarter end compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024, and were up 3% compared to $628 million on June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits declined by 1% from $850 million at March 31, 2024, to $840 million at June 30, 2024, but were 6% higher in comparison to $790 million at June 30, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.75%, an increase of 13 basis points from the 2.62% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.54% recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.32% in the second quarter of 2024, down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and up from 2.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.2 million at quarter end June 30, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2024, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $438 thousand, $374 thousand, and $511 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.40% at March 31, 2024, and 10.39% at June 30, 2023. Book value per common share was $31.85, $30.62, and $27.01 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • During the six months ended June 30, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.86 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 15 thousand shares of its common stock for $964 thousand, an average price of $63.79 per share.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30,
2024*		March 31,
2024*		June 30,
2023*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$8,494 $4,909 $30,617 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,851  34,361  2,848 
Federal funds sold -  6,733  1,705 
Cash and cash equivalents 12,345  46,003  35,171 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 490  490  250 
Securities available for sale 286,977  256,517  272,474 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 648,300  659,622  627,576 
Allowance for credit losses (6,234) (6,324) (5,982)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 38  48  80 
Net loans 642,104  653,346  621,674 
    
Bank owned life insurance 11,512  10,865  10,698 
Restricted equity securities 1,802  1,822  5,011 
Premises and equipment, net 3,406  2,089  575 
Accrued interest receivable 4,744  4,522  11,782 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,386  5,576  6,623 
Other assets 16,633  16,484  1,387 
    
Total assets$985,399 $997,714 $965,644 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$115,699 $126,838 $152,071 
Interest bearing 724,251  723,645  637,595 
Total deposits 839,950  850,483  789,665 
    
Federal funds purchased 283  -  - 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 5,000  5,570  3,780 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,250  3,250  16,500 
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances 20,000  22,700  55,000 
Subordinated debt 14,213  14,514  14,946 
Other liabilities 10,919  11,712  7,083 
Total liabilities 892,615  908,229  886,974 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$290 $290 $289 
Additional paid-in capital 31,381  31,881  31,743 
Retained earnings 63,782  65,035  53,884 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,517) (12,055) (15,989)
Net Income$8,848 $4,334 $8,743 
Total shareholders' equity 92,784  89,485  78,670 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$985,399 $997,714 $965,644 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 June 30,
2024*		 March 31,
2024*		 June 30,
2023*		 June 30,
2024*		 June 30,
2023*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$5,206  $4,907  $4,442  $10,113  $8,613 
Service charges on deposit accounts 91   91   139   182   276 
Securities gains (losses), net (213)  0   0   (213)  58 
Bank owned life insurance income 62   58   54   120   106 
Other 387   81   133   468   228 
Total non-interest income 5,532   5,137   4,769   10,670   9,281 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$10,459  $10,357  $9,107  $20,816  $17,594 
Taxable securities 2,933   2,599   2,267   5,532   4,221 
Tax-exempt securities 207   188   217   395   450 
Interest bearing deposits 408   231   55   639   117 
Federal funds sold 60   41   18   101   29 
Other interest income 52   27   134   79   195 
Total interest income 14,119   13,441   11,798   27,559   22,606 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 6,939   6,450   4,938   13,389   9,155 
Short-term borrowings 327   618   52   945   110 
Long-term borrowings 13   15   817   28   1,054 
Subordinated debentures 188   188   194   376   388 
Total interest expense 7,467   7,270   6,001   14,737   10,706 
          
Net interest income 6,652   6,171   5,797   12,822   11,900 
          
Provision for credit losses (27)  (6)  15   (33)  74 
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,679   6,177   5,782   12,855   11,826 
          
Total revenue, net 12,211   11,315   10,550   23,526   21,107 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 3,897   4,076   3,663   7,973   7,429 
Occupancy 484   453   314   937   600 
Furniture and equipment 73   4   20   77   45 
Data processing 439   418   455   857   882 
Wealth management processing fees 208   214   176   422   352 
Advertising and public relations 48   34   35   82   81 
Professional services 272   209   54   481   169 
FDIC insurance assessments 120   190   75   310   150 
Other 1,048   278   279   1,326   676 
Total non interest expense 6,589   5,877   5,070   12,466   10,384 
          
Income before income taxes 5,621   5,438   5,481   11,059   10,722 
          
Income tax expense 1,107   1,104   1,028   2,211   1,979 
          
Net income$4,514  $4,334  $4,453  $8,848  $8,743 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.55  $1.49  $1.53  $3.03  $3.01 
Diluted$1.55  $1.48  $1.53  $3.03  $3.00 
     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    
          



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30,
2024*		March 31,
2024*		June 30,
2023*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share:   
Basic$1.55 $1.49 $1.53 
Diluted$1.55 $1.48 $1.53 
Book value per common share$31.85 $30.62 $27.01 
Tangible book value per common share$31.85 $30.62 $27.01 
Basic weighted average common shares 2,834,023  2,831,217  2,830,894 
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,839,086  2,838,003  2,838,321 
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,913,478  2,922,761  2,912,781 
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 9.42%  8.97%  8.15% 
Average Loans$655,486 $656,790 $629,899 
Average earning assets (1)$980,123 $958,138 $932,732 
Average total assets$998,799 $970,227 $939,007 
Average shareholders' equity$90,929 $89,441 $76,536 
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0 $0 $0 
90+ days past due still accruing$0 $0 $0 
Total nonperforming loans$0 $0 $0 
Total nonperforming assets$0 $0 $0 
Net charge offs (recoveries)($1) $11 $0 
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00%  0.00%  0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00%  0.00%  0.00% 
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00%  0.00%  0.00% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96%  0.96%  0.95% 
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.00% 
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage 10.45%  10.40%  10.39% 
Common equity tier 1 14.62%  14.26%  14.25% 
Total risk-based capital 15.54%  15.19%  15.18% 
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio 52.72%  51.55%  48.56% 
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.82%  1.80%  1.90% 
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 19.97%  19.49%  23.33% 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.97%  19.49%  23.33% 
Net interest margin 2.75%  2.62%  2.54% 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
    



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
                  
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
                     
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024* March 31, 2024* June, 30 2023*
                  
 Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 
                  
Earning Assets                 
Loans$655,486 6.34 $10,332  $656,790 6.28 $10,261  $629,899 5.72 $8,989 
Loan fees$0 0.08 $127  $0 0.06 $96  $0 0.08 $119 
Loans with fees$655,486 6.42 $10,459  $656,790 6.34 $10,357  $629,899 5.8 $9,107 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00 $0  $0 0.00 $0  $0 0.00 $0 
Federal funds sold$4,476 5.32 $60  $3,255 4.93 $41  $1,456 4.85 $18 
Deposits with banks$27,887 5.88 $408  $19,536 4.75 $231  $15,618 4.95 $193 
Investment securities - taxable$257,470 4.56 $2,933  $245,516 4.23 $2,599  $247,515 3.66 $2,267 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$34,804 3.56 $207  $33,041 3.4 $188  $38,243 3.39 $217 
Total Earning Assets$980,123 5.81 $14,067  $958,138 5.66 $13,416  $932,732 5.12 $11,802 
Non interest earning assets                 
Allowance for loan losses(6,306)      (6,309)      (5,959)     
Cash and due from banks$6,856      $5,270      $6,092     
Premises and equipment$2,698      $1,260      $164     
Accrued interest receivable$3,975      $3,478      $3,213     
Other real estate$0      $0      $0     
Other assets$32,919      $30,494      $28,375     
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities(21,466)      (22,103)      (25,610)     
Total Assets$998,799      $970,227      $939,007     
Interest bearing liabilities                 
Interest bearing demand$340,187 3.62 $3,062  $330,343 3.53 $2,898  $341,780 3.14 $2,673 
Savings and money market$175,264 3.55 $1,546  $162,640 3.4 $1,375  $139,463 2.62 $912 
Time deposits - retail$14,887 3.4 $126  $15,557 3.43 $133  $16,758 2.4 $100 
Time deposits - wholesale$201,005 4.41 $2,205  $173,570 4.74 $2,044  $128,795 3.9 $1,254 
Total interest bearing deposits$731,343 3.82 $6,939  $682,110 3.8 $6,450  $626,796 3.16 $4,938 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$3,173 1.64 $13  $3,401 1.7 $15  $18,907 4.27 $204 
Subordinated debt$14,471 5.14 $188  $14,610 5.09 $188  $14,876 5.16 $194 
Other borrowings$30,973 4.18 $327  $57,060 4.28 $618  $58,342 5.86 $664 
Total borrowed funds$48,617 4.30 $528  $75,071 4.32 $821  $92,125 4.56 $1,062 
Total interest bearing liabilities$779,960 3.85 $7,467  $757,181 3.85 $7,271  $718,921 3.34 $6,000 
Net interest rate spread 1.96 $6,600   1.81 $6,145   1.78 $5,801 
Non-interest bearing deposits$124,029      $118,809      $139,807     
Other liabilities$3,881      $4,796      $3,743     
Shareholder's equity$90,929      $89,441      $76,536     
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$998,799      $970,227      $939,007     
Cost of funds 3.32     3.33     2.80   
Net interest margin 2.75     2.62     2.54   
                  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    
                  
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
                     



Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
              
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2024*  June 30, 2023*
 Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 
            
Earning Assets           
Loans$656,138 6.31 $20,593  $625,977 5.59 $17,364 
Loan fees$0 0.07 $223  $0 0.07 $232 
Loans with fees$656,138 6.38 $20,816  $625,977 5.67 $17,596 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00 $0  $0 0.00 $0 
Federal funds sold$3,865 5.16 $101  $1,162 4.96 $29 
Deposits with banks$23,712 5.41 $638  $13,695 4.71 $320 
Investment securities - taxable$251,493 4.4 $5,532  $242,585 3.48 $4,221 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$33,922 3.48 $395  $39,304 3.42 $450 
Total Earning Assets$969,130 5.74 $27,482  $922,723 4.98 $22,616 
Non interest earning assets           
Allowance for loan losses(6,308)      (6,118)     
Cash and due from banks$6,064      $6,318     
Premises and equipment$1,979      $183     
Accrued interest receivable$3,726      $3,029     
Other real estate$0      $0     
Other assets$31,706      $28,487     
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities(21,784)      (25,842)     
Total Assets$984,513      $928,780     
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand$335,265 3.58 $5,961  $353,953 2.96 $5,201 
Savings and Money Market$168,952 3.48 $2,920  $133,476 2.18 $1,445 
Time deposits - Retail$15,222 3.42 $259  $17,503 2.16 $187 
Time Deposits - Wholesale$187,287 4.56 $4,249  $131,236 3.57 $2,321 
Total interest bearing deposits$706,726 3.81 $13,389  $636,167 2.9 $9,154 
Federal home Loan Bank advances$3,287 1.67 $28  $17,881 4.19 $376 
Subordinated debt$14,541 5.11 $376  $14,939 5.16 $388 
Other borrowings$44,016 4.25 $944  $35,025 4.45 $787 
Total borrowed funds$61,844 4.31 $1,348  $67,845 4.55 $1,551 
Total interest bearing liabilities$768,570 3.85 $14,737  $704,012 3.06 $10,705 
Net interest rate spread 1.89 $12,745   1.92 $11,911 
Non-interest bearing deposits$121,419      $145,004     
Other liabilities$4,339      $3,715     
Shareholder's equity$90,185      $76,049     
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$984,513      $928,780     
Cost of funds 3.32     2.54   
Net interest margin 2.68     2.65   
            
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

