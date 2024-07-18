Dead Bug Walkin LLC Revolutionizes Bed Bug Extermination with Unique Financing Options and Triple-Treatment Approach

Tulsa, OK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dead Bug Walkin LLC, a bed bug heat treatment specialist in NE Oklahoma, is happy to announce that it is now offering unique financing options and a comprehensive triple-treatment approach by licensed, insured, and highly experienced professionals in bed bug extermination to offer businesses and families a reliable, cost-effective solution to infestations.

Based in Skiatook and with over 90+ five-star reviews on Google, the bed bug heat treatment Tulsa OK experts, is the only pest control company in the Tulsa OK Metro area providing financing plans for bed bug heat treatment services that combine heat remediation, safe insecticide application, and biological Apprehend treatment to ensure thorough and extended protection against bed bugs. Dead Bug Walkin LLC’s financial options include flexible financing payment plan options for families in need, in-house plans with no interest, and out-of-house plans with interest.

“DBW understands that dealing with a bed bug infestation can be financially challenging, and that’s why affordable prices for our bed bug treatment in Tulsa OK are offered, with no hidden fees or charges,” said a spokesperson for Dead Bug Walkin LLC. “We also provide in-house financing for your bed bug heat remediation service in Oklahoma to ensure the best financial solution for your bed bug problem.”

Praised for responsiveness, punctuality, quality, and professionalism, Dead Bug Walkin LLC provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee with each of its services, as well as the option of up to a 1-year bed bug treatment warranty to ensure families and businesses can prevent the pests from returning. Some of these services include:

Custom Bed Bug Heat Treatment: Dead Bug Walkin LLC’s Custom Bed Bug Treatment is ideal for home or business owners to save money when they are not dealing with a full infestation. The process includes targeting heat or chemicals in the rooms with bug activity and then a chemical-only residue to all other areas to offer long-lasting protection.

Whole Home Bed Bug Heat Treatment: This specialist service uses a combination of top-of-the-line heat remediation and chemical treatment for customers experiencing a complete bed bug infestation in every room of their house, except kitchens and dining rooms, with an additional bed bug warranty that can be extended for up to one full year,

Chemical/ Heat Bed Bug Spot Treatment: The top bed bug exterminator Tulsa OK’s bed bug spot treatment service is used early in a bed bug infestation and is beneficial when a property only has 1 or 2 areas with bed bug activity.

Chemical and Biological Bed Bug Treatment: This type of bed bug treatment service will be using only non-repellent chemicals and biologicals to kill bed bugs over time and may take 2 to 4 separate treatment appointments.

Preventative Bed Bug Treatment: Dead Bug Walkin LLC’s preventive bed bug treatment is best used as a reoccurring service to prevent bed bugs from surviving inside a home or business, especially after a recent infestation.

With a team of licensed and experienced bed bug specialists dedicated to delivering a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient heat process to ensure the complete removal of bed bugs from a home or business, Dead Bug Walkin LLC is renowned in Oklahoma as the best bed bug extermination company.

Dead Bug Walkin LLC encourages home and business owners interested in learning more about the leading bed bug exterminators’ services and financing options to contact its professional team today at 918-710-7529 for a free consultation.

About Dead Bug Walkin LLC

With over 20 years of experience, Dead Bug Walkin LLC is Central and Northeast Oklahoma’s number one bed bug exterminator. It is renowned for its fast and reliable treatment services that get rid of the pests in just one day. With a commitment to delivering a stress-free, low-cost, quick, and discreet service, Dead Bug Walkin LLC ensures long-lasting protection from bed bugs for families and businesses.

More Information

To learn more about Dead Bug Walkin LLC, its unique financing options, and triple-treatment approach, please visit the website at https://bedbugheatspecialist.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dead-bug-walkin-llc-revolutionizes-bed-bug-extermination-with-unique-financing-options-and-triple-treatment-approach/