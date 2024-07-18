Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at ESMO Congress 2024

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, July 18, 2024 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the first proof-of-concept clinical data for its next-generation, half-life extended TCR Bispecific molecule, TCER® IMA401 (MAGEA4/8), will be presented during an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 11:25 CEST.

Full abstracts will be available on the ESMO website on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 00:05 CEST.

Oral presentation

Date / Time: September 16, 2024 / 11:25 CEST

Session: Investigational Immunotherapy

Title: Initial safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity data of TCER IMA401, a MAGEA4/8-directed half-life extended TCR Bispecific, in Phase 1 dose escalation

Presenting author: Martin Wermke, MD (University Hospital Dresden, Germany)

Room: Granada Auditorium - Hall 6

About IMA401

IMA401 is Immatics’ most advanced TCER® molecule that targets an HLA-A*02-presented (human leukocyte antigen) peptide derived from two different cancer-associated proteins, melanoma-associated antigen 4 and/or 8 (“MAGEA4/8”). The MAGEA4/8 peptide has been identified and validated by Immatics’ proprietary mass spectrometry-based target discovery platform XPRESIDENT® and is presented at a 5-fold higher copy number per tumor cell than the MAGEA4 peptide targeted in other clinical trials. Following preclinical proof-of-concept data, including complete remissions of transplanted human-derived tumors in xenograft mouse models, the Phase 1 trial investigates IMA401 in patients with tumors of high MAGEA4/8 prevalence, such as squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma (sqNSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), bladder, uterine, esophageal and ovarian carcinomas, as well as melanoma, sarcoma subtypes and other solid cancer types.

About TCER®

Immatics’ next-generation half-life extended TCER® molecules are antibody-like “off-the-shelf” biologics that leverage the body’s immune system by redirecting and activating T cells towards cancer cells expressing a specific tumor target. The design of the TCER® molecules enables the activation of any T cell in the body to attack the tumor, regardless of the T cells’ intrinsic specificity. Immatics proprietary biologics are engineered with two binding regions: a TCR domain and a T cell recruiter domain. The TCER® format is designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing toxicities in patients. It contains a high-affinity TCR domain that is designed to bind specifically to the cancer target peptide on the cell surface presented by an HLA molecule. The antibody-derived, low-affinity T cell recruiter domain is directed against the TCR/CD3 complex and recruits a patient’s T cells to the tumor to attack the cancer cells. With a low-affinity recruiter aiming for optimized biodistribution and enrichment of the molecule at the tumor site instead of the periphery, TCER® are engineered to reduce the occurrence of immune-related adverse events, such as cytokine release syndrome. In addition, the TCER® format consists of an Fc-part conferring half-life extension, stability, and manufacturability. TCER® are “off-the-shelf” biologics and thus immediately available for patient treatment. They can be distributed through standard pharmaceutical supply chains and provide the opportunity to reach a large patient population without the need for specialized medical centers.

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

