Atom Power Expands Level 2 EV Charging Portfolio With E100 Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , the pioneer in solid-state digital circuit breaker technology, today expanded its portfolio of Atom EV Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions with the addition of the E100 Series. Designed to charge numerous vehicles and solve electrical infrastructure challenges for deploying EV charging at scale, the E100 Series features Atom EV’s industry-leading reliability of greater than 99% uptime, intelligent energy management capabilities, and robust levels of safety and security.



The E100 Series complements the existing line of Atom EV Level 2 charging solutions and is built around the solid-state Atom Switch™. All Atom EV solutions, including the E100 Series, feature intelligent and dynamic energy management, industry-leading cybersecurity with FedRAMP® authorization, and proven reliability. Like Atom Power’s existing Level 2 solutions, the E100 centralizes charging at the enclosure-level, not the parking spot, protecting equipment from weather and accidents to further increase uptime and safety as well as improving ease of deployment and routine maintenance.

“We’re pioneering a new way to power the electrical world with our Atom Switch,” said Bharat Vats, CEO of Atom Power. “Our expanding EV charging line is the perfect example of this work, demonstrating how we are pushing the boundaries on what innovation in solid-state circuit breakers enables. It further unlocks EV charging at scale, greater energy management capabilities, and much more.”

The E100 Series builds on the successful E50 Series and delivers a new solution for Atom Power partners to leverage for their EV charging needs. It addresses common challenges facing facilities, fleets, and businesses: lack of flexibility, uptime, and future scalability when deploying EV charging. With increased vehicle charging capacity and more versatile deployment options, the E100 Series can accommodate more charging ports with less of an infrastructure footprint, be deployed across more diverse setups, and seamlessly scale to meet future adoption of electric vehicles. The E100 Series also comes hardware-equipped with greater metering accuracy and advanced controlled access, payment, and identification capabilities. All of Atom Power’s Level 2 EV charging solutions, including the E100 Series, are designed and manufactured in the United States of America.

“Reliability and scalability are two of the most pressing issues facing the EV charging industry today,” said Kash Sethi, Atom Power’s Head of Sales. “Our proven charging solutions deliver unmatched reliability and performance, backed by a track record of providing greater than 99% uptime with over 1GWh of energy delivered across thousands of charging ports. We offer flexible deployment options to meet our partners’ evolving needs while ensuring seamless scalability. In fact, many of our partners continue to tap us for additional EV charging deployments, underscoring their trust in our product’s performance and reliability. The E100 Series further expands our capabilities, enabling us to better serve facilities, fleets, and businesses seeking sustainable charging infrastructure.”

Key features of the E100 Series include:

Increased EV Ports Per Atom Switch: In the E100 Series, the Atom Switch serves as both circuit protection and a charger for up to 28 ports at 48A or 10 ports at 80A. More ports per enclosure means the ability to charge more EVs today or for future-proofing now as you scale up over time.

In the E100 Series, the Atom Switch serves as both circuit protection and a charger for up to 28 ports at 48A or 10 ports at 80A. More ports per enclosure means the ability to charge more EVs today or for future-proofing now as you scale up over time. Access Control and Payment Options: The E100 Series is hardware-ready with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) at the charger for more convenient and secure ways to access charging stations, initiate and track charging sessions, and broaden payment options.

The E100 Series is hardware-ready with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) at the charger for more convenient and secure ways to access charging stations, initiate and track charging sessions, and broaden payment options. Plug and Charge: For when ISO 15118 Plug and Charge capabilities become standard across the industry, the E100 Series is hardware-ready to provide automatic authentication, authorization, and billing between the EV and the charging station without the need for any physical cards or RFID tags.

For when ISO 15118 Plug and Charge capabilities become standard across the industry, the E100 Series is hardware-ready to provide automatic authentication, authorization, and billing between the EV and the charging station without the need for any physical cards or RFID tags. Revenue-Grade Metering Accuracy: NIST-compliant Charge for Charging capability ensures precise and reliable measurement of electricity dispensed to EVs with higher accuracy and better data quality.

NIST-compliant Charge for Charging capability ensures precise and reliable measurement of electricity dispensed to EVs with higher accuracy and better data quality. Longer Maximum Wire Length: With wires lengths at 300 ft for 48A and 250 ft for 80A, longer wires from the Atom Switch enclosure to the furthest charger allows more flexibility in deployment layouts and convenience for each operation. This increased distance could mean the difference between fully maximizing your parking lot or garage for your fleet and/or employee workplace charging needs.



Atom Power is currently fulfilling orders for the E100 Series, with deployments set to commence in the coming months. For more information, please visit: https://www.atompower.com/empowering-today/level-2-chargers

About Atom Power

Atom Power is an innovative company providing transformative grid technology that delivers unparalleled protection, visibility, and control at the point of consumption. Today, Atom Power’s patented solid-state circuit breaker technology is unleashing an advanced solution for powering EVs, centralizing charging and circuit protection at the enclosure-level to deliver a system that is reliable, scalable, and secure. Tomorrow, the possibilities are endless. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina and has a research and development facility in Research Triangle Park in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

To learn more about Atom Power, please visit https://www.atompower.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn .