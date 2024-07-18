Vietnam Alcoholic Beverages Industry Research Report 2024-2033 Featuring Heineken, Company Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages, and Carlsberg

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Alcoholic Beverages Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnamese alcoholic beverages industry to reach 14.563 billion liters by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033



In 2023, the market size of Vietnam's alcoholic beverages industry has exceeded 5.41 billion liters. According to the publisher, beer is the most significant segment of the Vietnamese alcoholic beverage market, with its market size in Vietnam reaching approximately 5.34 billion liters in 2023, representing a year-on-year growth of 10.4% and accounting for 98.7% of the total market size for alcoholic beverages in Vietnam. Other important categories include wine, spirits, and cider, with market sizes of 17.4 million liters, 51.1 million liters, and 1.4 million liters, respectively, in 2023.





Regarding the retail channels for alcoholic beverages in Vietnam, the rapid growth of e-commerce has led to consistent increases in online sales of these products. This trend is particularly notable among young urban consumers, who further prefer purchasing alcoholic beverages online. According to the publisher, the rise of e-commerce is most evident in the beer sector. Beer, being relatively inexpensive, poses less risk to consumers who are concerned about the potential drawbacks of online shopping.

In contrast, due to fears of fraud and scams, Vietnamese consumers are more inclined to purchase spirits, especially higher-priced blended whiskey, from physical retail stores. Before 2020, Vietnamese law prohibited the online retails of alcoholic beverages with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of over 15%. However, this ban was lifted in 2021, allowing vendors to sell higher ABV alcoholic drinks through e-commerce platforms. Additionally, the COVID-19 has further driven the development of this channel, prompting more Vietnamese consumers to buy alcoholic beverages online.



Despite the rapid growth of e-commerce, local small grocery stores still dominate alcohol sales in Vietnam. These stores are often the most convenient choice for consumers, especially those living in rural areas who sometimes cannot access modern grocery retailers. However, as modern grocery retailers continue to expand nationwide, the share of supermarkets and hypermarkets continued to rise in 2022.



Among the key players in the Vietnamese alcoholic beverages industry, Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company remains the leader in terms of total alcohol volume and replaced Saigon Alcohol Beer and Beverages Corporation (Sabeco) as the market leader in 2020. According to the publisher, Heineken also almost monopolizes the sales of cider/berry wine, achieving strong growth in the cider/berry wine segment after the COVID-19.



The future trends in the Vietnamese alcoholic beverages industry are different in various aspects, particularly for the development characteristics of different types of alcoholic drinks. According to the publisher, beer, as one of Vietnam's most popular alcoholic beverages, is experiencing the rise of craft and artisanal beers. Young consumers' pursuit of quality and unique flavors is driving the growth of this segment. Additionally, increasing health awareness may prompt manufacturers to introduce low-alcohol or non-alcoholic beer options.



In the spirits and wine sectors, Vietnamese consumers also show interest in high-quality and specialty products. Spirits such as whiskey, vodka, and rum may see more craft brands and specialty flavored products emerge, but growth is expected to be slower due to their gastrointestinal irritants. The wine market may be influenced by international collaborations and increased imports, with the diversity of choices expanding as Vietnamese consumers become more receptive to various international and local wines.

Meanwhile, the growth of e-commerce is changing the way all types of alcoholic beverages are purchased. Especially during the post-COVID-19 recovery period, the convenience and accessibility of online shopping make consumers more inclined to purchase online. This means that producers need to strengthen their online market presence and marketing strategies.



With the continuous development of Vietnam's economy and the increase in per capita disposable income, the publisher expects the sales volume of alcoholic beverages in Vietnam to continue growing in the coming years. Product innovation will also stimulate consumer demand, especially in the dominant beer category, where leading companies will also invest heavily in marketing and advertising to attract consumers.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

Economic Conditions and Policies for Alcoholic Beverages in Vietnam

How Foreign Investment Enters the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Market

Market Size of Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages from 2019 to 2023

Analysis of Major Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

What are the Major Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities in the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry during the Forecast Period 2024-2033?

What is the Expected Revenue of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Market during the Forecast Period 2024-2033?

What Strategies have the Major Market Players Adopted to Increase their Market Share in the Industry?

Which Segment of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Market is Expected to Dominate the Market by 2033?

Forecast of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Market 2024-2033

What are the Main Adverse Factors Facing the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 5.97 Million liters Forecasted Market Value by 2033 14.56 Million liters Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Conditions of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam from 2014 to 2024

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry



2. Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

2.1 Recent Trends in the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

2.2 Policies for the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

2.3 Retail Channels



3. Market Size of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

3.1 Beer Market Size, 2019-2023

3.2 Wine Market Size, 2019-2023

3.3 Spirits Market Size, 2019-2023

3.4 Cider Market Size, 2019-2023



4. Import and Export Statistics of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam

4.1 Import Statistics of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam

4.1.1 Import of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam

4.1.2 Main Suppliers of Alcoholic Beverages Imports in Vietnam

4.2 Export Statistics of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam

4.2.1 Export of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam

4.2.2 Main Export Destinations of Alcoholic Beverages Products in Vietnam



5. Market Competition Analysis of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

5.1 Barriers to Entry in the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

5.1.1 Brand Barriers

5.1.2 Quality Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Barriers

5.2 Competitive Structure of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Competitive Landscape of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

5.2.4 Potential Entrants in the Alcoholic Beverages Industry

5.2.5 Substitutes for Alcoholic Beverages Products



6. Analysis of Major Alcoholic Beverages Companies in Vietnam

6.1 Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company

6.1.1 Company Overview of Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company

6.1.2 Main Products of Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited Company

6.2 Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp

6.2.1 Company Overview of Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp

6.2.2 Main Products of Saigon Alcohol Beer & Beverages Corp

6.3 Carlsberg Vietnam Trading Co Ltd

6.3.1 Company Overview of Carlsberg Vietnam Trading Co Ltd

6.3.2 Main Products of Carlsberg Vietnam Trading Co Ltd



7. Outlook for the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry from 2024 to 2033

7.1 Future Trends and Influencing Factors in the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

7.1.1 Market Drivers of the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

7.1.2 Market Constraints Facing the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

7.2 Market Size Forecast for the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

7.3 Import and Export Forecast for the Vietnamese Alcoholic Beverages Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd8kz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment