Registration of a new EPSO-G group company

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

A new Group company EPSO-G Invest (legal entity code 306949519, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities on 2024-07-18. The new company will engage in investment and project management activities.

Tomas Varneckas, who is also Head of Infrastructure and Project Management at EPSO-G Group and Chairman of the Board of the Group company Litgrid, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at EPSO-G Invest.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed:

1. Press release.

For more information, contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

Attachment