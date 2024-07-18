Airport Runway Safety Systems - Global Market Worth $1.1 Billion by 2030, with Boeing Company, Honeywell International, and NEC Corp Dominating Revenue Shares

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Runway Safety Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Runway Safety Systems is estimated at US$693.7 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Airport Radar & Landing Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$736 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Airport Lighting Systems segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $171.4 Million in 2022, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $122.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2022 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ADB Safegate BV, Airsight GmbH, Aviation Safety Technologies, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured):

ADB Safegate BV

Airsight GmbH

Aviation Safety Technologies

Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Navia AS

NEC Corp

Saab AB

Vardhman Airport Solutions Pvt Ltd

Varec, Inc.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $693.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Undeniable Importance of Runway in Aviation Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Runway Safety Systems

Global Economic Update

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 51 Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

The "What" & "Why" of Airport Runway Safety Systems

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressively Improving Outlook for the Aerospace Industry Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Spending on Airport Construction Opens New Demand Avenues for Airport Runway Safety Systems

Smart Airports Provide the Launchpad for Innovative AI & IoT Integrated Airport Runway Safety Systems

Continued Incidence of Runway Accidents Redoubles the Focus on Airport Runway Safety Systems

As Bird Strikes Increase, Bird Detection & Mitigation Technology Becomes a Major Part of Runway Safety for Airports

Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Grow in Prominence

Runway Excursions & Incursions Aggravated by Aging Runways Drive-Up the Importance of Runway Lighting, Among Other Technologies

LED Lighting Systems, a Crucial Part of Airport Runway Safety Systems

As the World Steps Up Military Spending Amid Rising Global Political Conflicts, It is Uninterrupted Growth for Runway Safety Systems in Military Airports

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

