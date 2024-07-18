Qodequay Studio Redefines Immersive Experiences Through Innovative Gamification

Lewes, United States, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent market forecasts by Markets and markets project the global market for immersive technologies, including AR and VR, to grow by $571 billion by 2025, underscoring the exponential rise and transformative potential of these technologies in shaping the future of digital experiences.

In the last decade, did you notice the ‘gamification frenzy’? A lot of business leaders treat gamification as a poster child of the industry, being its most recognizable term back then. Some people might have heard gamification named as polarizing. Others saw its beauty, but all of them faced the illusion of a product lacking some oomph. Then it seemed to have dropped off the radar... or was it so?

Gamification, when genuinely implemented, is practically the manipulation of behaviour. It is present in every sphere of business: from maintaining customer loyalty to inducing staff motivation and, finally, getting a competitive edge. Gamification involves grasping the inherent traits of individuals. Even if it is not immediately evident, several businesses have implemented this and are already reaping the benefits.

‘Incorporating gamification into AR/VR/MR experiences is more than just entertainment; it's about creating meaningful engagements that leave a lasting impact,’ states CEO Shashikant Kalsha, Qodequay Technologies.



Technological advances have brought VR and AR beyond entertainment, making them powerful tools in education, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. In workplace training, especially in sales, VR and AR, coupled with gamification, create immersive learning experiences. Imagine sales teams practising pitches and handling objections in realistic virtual environments. This approach enhances skill development and engagement, marking a significant shift in sales training methods. VR and AR are set to revolutionize how sales teams prepare and improve.

According to Gartner, By 2027, more than 40% of virtual reality (VR) devices will shift to a microdisplay and optics-based system from traditional organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and liquid crystal display (LCD), up from less than 5% today.

The Prime objective of Gamification

Gamification harnesses game design elements to enhance engagement in everyday settings. By incorporating features like points, badges, leaderboards, and challenges into routine tasks, its effectiveness becomes evident.

The objective of gamification is to leverage playful dynamics to enhance customer engagement and marketing outcomes. Brands can bolster customer loyalty by integrating enjoyable and inspiring features. This approach not only transforms business operations but also motivates desired actions such as purchasing products, exploring new offerings, and recommending them to others. By fostering competition and a sense of achievement, gamification enhances the enjoyment and memorability of brand interactions.

The Prominent Role of AR/VR/MR ft. Gamification

Creates an immersive experience

Integrating AR and VR into real-world scenarios or creating immersive virtual experiences enhances engagement in uniquely captivating ways. These technologies not only boost interactions but also captivate customer attention far more effectively than traditional methods.

Elevated customer engagement

By combining VR and AR with gamification, businesses can elevate customer engagement to new heights. These technologies enrich customer experiences by introducing game-like elements such as challenges, rewards, and interactive features. This approach not only encourages deeper engagement with information but also sustains customer interest over longer periods.

Step into the Future with Interactive Product Experiences and Virtual Showcases

Imagine using your phone to view products through AR, allowing you to see them in your own space before making a purchase. This interactive feature offers a realistic preview that surpasses traditional photos or videos, delighting customers with a clearer sense of product value and utility.

VR ft. gamification takes immersion to the next level, enabling you to interact deeply with virtual products in a lifelike environment. This immersive experience enhances product demonstration beyond imagination.

Transform In-Store Experiences with Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality introduces a dynamic way to engage with products across various sectors, from fashion to furniture and home renovations. Imagine virtually trying on clothes, accessories, and makeup through AR mirrors and mobile devices, eliminating the need for trying on multiple items physically. This immersive technology not only enhances the fun of shopping but also saves time and effort.

Change user experiences using Virtual Reality stimulations

Virtual Reality (VR) simulations have revolutionized travel planning by allowing users to explore destinations, accommodations, and tourist attractions virtually. This technology empowers travellers to make well-informed decisions and serves as a potent marketing tool for travel agencies.

Moreover, the real estate sector leverages VR extensively for marketing purposes. Virtual walkthroughs enable potential buyers to visualize properties through interactive experiences, including exploring floor plans, customizing decor, and personalizing spaces.

About Qodequay Studio

Qodequay Studio is a leading innovator in the field of immersive technologies, specializing in the integration of AR, VR, and MR with gamification to create compelling digital experiences across various industries. With a passion for creativity and technology, Qodequay Studio aims to redefine digital interaction and engagement through cutting-edge solutions.

