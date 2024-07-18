North America Canned Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031: Regional Revenue Breakdown by Product, Type, and Distribution Channel

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Canned Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Canned Food Market is projected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031). In the year 2020, the North America market's volume surged to 1,705.2 Kilo Tonnes, showcasing a growth of 14% (2020-2023).



Conventional canned food remains a dominant segment in the canned food market, driven by its affordability, wide availability, and long shelf life. This category includes a vast array of products such as fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, and ready meals that are processed using traditional methods and may involve the use of preservatives, additives, and non-organic farming practices. Thus, the US market consumed 1,620.6 kilo tonnes of conventional canned food in 2023.



The US market dominated the North America Canned Food Market by Country in 2023, and will continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of$32.73 billion by 2031. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 5.9% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the Mexico market will exhibit a CAGR of 5% during (2024-2031).



This food transcends its image as a simple pantry staple. Its applications extend far beyond emergency preparedness or quick meals. For example, canned goods are a lifesaver for busy lifestyles. Pre-cooked beans, vegetables, and proteins form the base for countless quick and easy meals. Tuna salad sandwiches, hearty chili con carne, or a vibrant vegetable stir-fry are just a few examples.



Likewise, canned soups offer a comforting and convenient option for lunches or light dinners. They also serve as a base for elaborate creations, like creamy tomato soup transformed into a luxurious bisque. Canned sauces, from tomato to pesto, add instant flavor and depth to pasta dishes and pizzas. Also, canned fruits like pineapple or peaches become delicious fillings for pies and pastries. Sweetened condensed milk is a key ingredient in classic desserts like tres leches cake.



The booming food and beverage industry drives innovation and product development. Canadian food processors are proactively dedicating resources to adopting cutting-edge technologies and approaches to manufacture premium-quality foods, presenting a wide range of products customized to address diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs.

According to the Government of Canada's data for 2022, the food and beverage processing sector emerged as the largest manufacturing industry in the country in terms of production value, generating sales of manufactured goods amounting to $156.5 billion. Furthermore, exports of processed food and beverage items reached a record-high value of $54.3 billion in 2022, marking a notable 14.1% increase from the previous year and representing 34.7% of the total production value.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges

3.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Canned Food Market by Type

4.1 North America Conventional Market by Country

4.2 North America Organic Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 North America Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Market by Country

5.2 North America Food Service Market by Country

5.3 North America Convenience Stores Market by Country

5.4 North America Online Market by Country

5.5 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Canned Food Market by Product

6.1 North America Canned Fruits & Vegetables Market by Country

6.2 North America Canned Fish & Seafoods Market by Country

6.3 North America Canned Meat Products Market by Country

6.4 North America Canned Ready Meals Market by Country

6.5 North America Canned Condiments Market by Country

6.6 North America Others Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Canned Food Market by Country

7.1 US Canned Food Market

7.1.1 US Canned Food Market by Type

7.1.2 US Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3 US Canned Food Market by Product

7.2 Canada Canned Food Market

7.2.1 Canada Canned Food Market by Type

7.2.2 Canada Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.2.3 Canada Canned Food Market by Product

7.3 Mexico Canned Food Market

7.3.1 Mexico Canned Food Market by Type

7.3.2 Mexico Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.3.3 Mexico Canned Food Market by Product

7.4 Rest of North America Canned Food Market

7.4.1 Rest of North America Canned Food Market by Type

7.4.2 Rest of North America Canned Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.4.3 Rest of North America Canned Food Market by Product



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 F.C.F. Fishery Co. Ltd. (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC)

8.2 Conagra Brands, Inc.

8.3 The Kraft Heinz Company

8.4 Hormel Foods Corporation

8.5 Campbell Soup Company

8.6 Del Monte Pacific Limited

8.7 Thai Union Group PLC

8.8 Dole plc

8.9 Bonduelle SA

8.10. McCormick & Company, Inc.



