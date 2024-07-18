Global Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking Market Report 2024: The Impact of Evolving Payment Types - Instant Payments, Blockchain and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking research report provides a detailed evaluation and analysis of the evolving fraud landscape when it comes to banking and the financial industry, including the impact of evolving payment types such as instant payments, blockchain and CBDCs (central bank digital currencies). The fraud analytics and prevention techniques study examines other initiatives and fraudulent schemes disrupting the market, such as the changing scope of government regulations and the use of artificial intelligence by both good and bad actors.

The banking fraud detection research also considers future challenges within fraud detection and prevention for banking, such as false positives and emerging trends in the banking sector space, including the increased use of behavioural analysis and transaction monitoring.

In addition, this fraud detection and prevention market report covers fraud risks market segment opportunities; providing a comprehensive approach with strategic insights into the development of advanced methods of fraud detection and prevention capabilities for banks and other financial institutions, in line with new technologies, such as AI and machine learning.

Through advanced analytics, It highlights future opportunities and technologies that are important for fraud detection and prevention vendors, banks and financial institutions to consider when adapting fraud detection and prevention solutions for the future, incorporating advanced fraud detection aspects such as AI and real-time data.

The report positions 15 fraud detection in banking and prevention vendors in the financial services sector across the Competitor Leaderboard; delivering an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive landscape in the financial fraud market.

The research suite contains a detailed dataset; providing forecasts for 60 countries across a wide range of different metrics and instances of fraud, including total number of banks, credit unions, lenders and investment companies using types of fraud detection and prevention solutions, total annual spend on fraud detection and prevention solutions, total number of fraudulent transactions in banking and money transfer and total fraudulent transaction value.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: A strategic analysis of the major drivers, challenges, and innovations shaping the adoption and development of the fraud detection and prevention in banking industry, including:

A strategic analysis of the major drivers, challenges, and innovations shaping the adoption and development of the fraud detection and prevention in banking industry, including: Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the fraud detection and prevention in banking market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the fraud detection and prevention in banking market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Includes forecasts for the total money transfer for both domestic and international money movement, as well as the total money sent through consumer instant payments. This data is split by the 8 key forecast regions and 60 countries.

Includes forecasts for the total money transfer for both domestic and international money movement, as well as the total money sent through consumer instant payments. This data is split by the 8 key forecast regions and 60 countries. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 15 vendors in the fraud detection and fraud prevention solutions space, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 54 tables and over 24,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total number of Banks and Financial Institutions Using Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions

Total Spend on Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking

Total Fraudulent Transaction Value

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Banks and Financial Institutions

Credit Unions

Lenders

Investment Companies

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This new report examines the Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking market landscape in detail; assessing current fraud trends and factors shaping the market, such as the growing use and anticipation surrounding different technologies such as AI and ML (Machine Learning), and the existing and impending regulations in the space. The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for fraud detection and prevention providers within banking; addressing key verticals, developing challenges, and how stakeholders should navigate these.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard provides detailed evaluation and market positioning for 15 leading vendors in the payment fraud detection and prevention space. The vendors are positioned either as established leaders, leading challengers or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments.

The vendors in the Leaderboard include:

Accertify

ACI Worldwide

Comply Advantage

Discover

Featurespace

Feedzai

Fiserv

Fraudio

GBG

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Mastercard

SEON

Thales

TransUnion

Visa

