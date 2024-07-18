NASSAU, the Bahamas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 18, 2024.



OKX Adjusts Discount Rates for BETH

OKX has made adjustments to the discount rates for BETH in the multi-currency margin mode and portfolio margin mode. The adjustments took place on July 18, 2024, between 6:00 am and 8:00 am (UTC).

Following the adjustment, the discount rate for BETH will be higher. Importantly, this change does not affect the risk level of current positions held by users.

Specific Adjustments:

Asset Before After Tier (USD) Discount rate Tier (USD) Discount rate BETH 0 ~ 1,000,000 0.8 0 ~ 2,000,000 0.95 1,000,000 ~ 2,000,000 0.75 2,000,000 ~ 4,000,000 0.85 2,000,000 ~ 4,000,000 0.5 4,000,000 ~ 8,000,000 0.5 > 4,000,000 0 > 8,000,000 0



Introduction to Discount Rates:

In the multi-currency cross margin mode and portfolio margin mode, various currencies in cross margin accounts can be converted into their USD value and used as margin. Due to significant differences in market liquidity of each currency, the platform calculates their actual USD value based on specific discount rates to balance market risks.

