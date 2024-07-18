Children’s Home Society Designated to Provide HOMEBUILDERS® Services in 43 NC Counties

Greensboro, NC, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of NC (CHS) has been named the provider of the HOMEBUILDERS intensive in-home family treatment program in 43 North Carolina counties. The program is designed to strengthen families, keep children safe, prevent unnecessary out-of-home placement, and safely reunify children and families.



Established by the Institute for Family Development, the HOMEBUILDERS model has been implemented across the United States and internationally. It is the oldest and best-documented intensive family preservation services program in the United States. Through the model there is an assessment of child and family safety, development of safety plans, structure of the environment to prevent and reduce harm, and development of clinical strategies to promote safety.

This designation builds on CHS previously providing intervention support to families to keep them intact through its Intensive Family Preservation Services (IFPS) program. Last year, IFPS saw 95 percent of families served still together and thriving a year later – meaning almost 1,200 children did not enter the foster care system.

“Our team is passionate about keeping families together and has more than 150 years of collective experience providing these intensive services to families,” said Donna Henderson, CHS Executive Director of Programs. “Our family-centered services empower, prepare, and equip families to safely care for, protect, and provide for their children.”

CHS’s services focus on the family’s specific needs, the safety of the child, and special skills development. Services are delivered to families in their own homes and communities, at times that are convenient for them. Specialists utilize these in-home services to build connections and support systems that enable the family and the child to thrive.

CHS believes in family as the strongest determinant of child well-being and success. To that end, CHS offers a range of services to support children and families to help them successfully navigate the challenges of raising children in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Children's Home Society provides top-quality, evidence-based programs and services throughout North Carolina. Its education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 22,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

For more information on Children’s Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 122 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.