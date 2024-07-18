National Comedy Theatre to celebrate 25 years of bringing laughter to the community

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego’s funniest night out is celebrating 25 years of laughs with the community this fall. National Comedy Theatre has entertained audiences of all sizes and types across the nation for more than two decades with its unique brand of interactive, improv comedy and is the premiere destination for all things improv comedy in San Diego County.

“When we first opened, we weren’t entirely sure if we would make it past 6 months,” said NCT Artistic Director Gary Kramer. “How amazing it is to look back at 25 years of shows and feel like it just started yesterday.”

National Comedy Theatre opened in October of 1999 to provide the very best in improv comedy to the city of San Diego, providing guests with a new, satisfying experience every time.

“Our show creates an environment where the audience can connect directly with the cast on stage during the performance,” Kramer said. “It’s a profound experience to share laughter as a community, particularly in a post-Covid world.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of our cast and crew for their talent, skill and dedication that has allowed us to reach the quarter century milestone, while keeping the show relevant and ever evolving,” Kramer said. “Our goal is to keep reaching an increasingly diverse and wide-ranging audience, and we couldn’t have done it without every version of the cast that has preceded our current one.”

The San Diego-based entertainment company has performed in front of an estimated 500,000 guests in the past 25 years. It’s also held nearly 6,500 performances to date, making it the longest running show in San Diego history, featuring professional improv comedians creating a series of scenes completely based on audience suggestions.

“National Comedy Theatre hitting the quarter-century milestone is a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication of every NCT member,” said NCT performer Jessica Talson Burtness. “The players and staff find such joy being part of the theatre and I think the audience feels that passion from us in the shows.”

The Oct. 5th show will be performed by the nationally acclaimed Mainstage Cast, which takes the stage every Friday night at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and on Saturday evenings at 7:30. A reception on the patio will be held prior to the show with an after show celebration across the street at Fishtank, a boutique craft cocktail lounge and nightclub.

The National Comedy Theatre is located at 3717 India St., next to Shakespeare’s Pub. Tickets for the Oct. 5th performance are available now ($17 for students/seniors and $22 for adults) and can be purchased at: https://nationalcomedy.com.

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Community Associates and Modern Press, LLC

www.camppublicrelations.com

(619) 363-138

info@camppublicrelations.com