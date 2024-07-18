Pouch Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 66.96 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pouch packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 41.35 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 66.96 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



The pouch packaging market is experiencing substantial growth due to increasing demand for convenient and flexible packaging solutions, advancements in packaging technologies, and rising awareness about sustainable packaging options.

Get a comprehensive Pouch Packaging Market Size, Companies, Share a free sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5189

Key takeaways

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2023.

North America is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the standard segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end-use, the food and beverages dominated the market in 2023.



If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

The pouch packaging market encompasses the industry that produces and supplies these flexible pouches. This market has been growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for convenient, lightweight, and sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers today prefer pouches because they are easy to carry, store, and use, which suits their busy lifestyles. Additionally, businesses appreciate the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of pouches, especially for e-commerce, as they reduce shipping costs and storage space. Another significant factor driving the market is the push for eco-friendly packaging options. Many pouches are now made from recyclable or biodegradable materials, addressing consumer concerns about environmental impact.

Pouch Packaging Market at a Glance

The global pouch packaging market is on a significant growth trajectory. Pouch packaging has gained immense popularity due to its versatility, convenience, and ability to meet modern consumer demands. Unlike traditional rigid packaging, pouches are lightweight, flexible, and often come with features such as resealable zippers and spouts, making them user-friendly and ideal for a variety of products.

Get a customized Pouch Packaging Market report designed according to your preferences: https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5189

This market is driven by the increasing need for convenient packaging solutions, particularly for food and beverages, healthcare products, personal care items, and homecare goods. The shift towards busy lifestyles has heightened the demand for ready-to-eat meals and on-the-go snacks, further fueling the market's growth. Additionally, the focus on sustainability is pushing manufacturers to develop pouches made from recyclable and biodegradable materials, aligning with the rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products.

Overall, the pouch packaging market is set to grow as it continues to adapt to consumer preferences for convenience and sustainability, offering innovative and practical solutions for various industries.

Rising Demand for convenient and sustainable packaging Drives Market Growth

The pouch packaging market has seen significant growth, driven largely by the increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers today are looking for packaging that is easy to use, carry, and store, and pouches meet these needs perfectly. They are lightweight, flexible, and can be easily resealed, making them ideal for a wide range of products, from food and beverages to personal care items.

A recent example of this trend can be seen in the food industry, where many brands are switching to pouch packaging for their products. For instance, major food companies are now offering snacks, sauces, and beverages in pouches instead of traditional cans or bottles. This shift not only enhances convenience for consumers but also reduces packaging waste, aligning with the growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly options. The pouches require less material to produce and take up less space during transportation, leading to lower carbon emissions.

Advancements in packaging technology have made pouches more durable and versatile. Modern pouches can be designed with multiple layers to protect contents from moisture, light, and air, extending the shelf life of products. This is particularly important for products like coffee and pet food, which can lose quality quickly if not properly sealed. Brands like Nestlé and Mars have adopted high-barrier pouches for their coffee and pet food lines, ensuring their products stay fresh for longer while reducing their environmental footprint.

Growing Popularity of Single-Serve packaging

The increasing demand for single-serve packaging is significantly boosting the pouch packaging market. As more people seek convenience in their daily lives, single-serve products have become immensely popular. Pouches are an ideal solution for these products because they are lightweight, easy to store, and help reduce product waste.

Consider the busy lifestyle many people lead today. Whether it's grabbing a quick snack between meetings or having a ready-to-drink beverage on the go, single-serve packaging caters to these needs perfectly. For instance, many yogurt brands have started offering their products in single-serve pouches, making it easier for consumers to enjoy their favorite snacks without the hassle of dealing with larger containers.

The environmental impact of single-serve pouches is relatively low compared to traditional packaging options. Many companies are now opting for recyclable and biodegradable materials, making pouches an eco-friendly choice. For example, a well-known beverage company recently launched a line of juices in eco-friendly single-serve pouches, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Limited Barrier Properties, A Challenge for Pouch Packaging

While pouches have become increasingly popular for packaging various products, they do come with certain limitations. One of the main drawbacks is their barrier properties, particularly when compared to more traditional rigid containers like metal cans or glass jars. These limitations can significantly impact the shelf life and quality of the products stored within, especially those sensitive to oxygen or moisture.

For instance, products like coffee, snacks, and certain pharmaceuticals require robust protection against oxygen and moisture to maintain their freshness and efficacy. While pouches can offer a reasonable level of protection, they often fall short compared to the airtight seals of metal cans or the impermeability of glass jars. This is particularly concerning for products that have a long shelf life or need to stay fresh over extended periods.

A recent example highlighting this issue involves a well-known snack company that shifted to pouch packaging to reduce costs and appeal to the modern, eco-conscious consumer. However, they soon faced complaints from customers about the snacks losing their crunchiness and flavor before the expected expiration date. This was primarily due to the limited barrier properties of the pouches, which allowed moisture to seep in, compromising the product's quality.

Embracing the Refill Revolution, A New Opportunity for Pouch Packaging

With the mounting concerns over plastic waste and its impact on the environment, the concept of refillable packaging is gaining momentum. This trend, often referred to as the "refill revolution," offers a significant opportunity for the pouch packaging market. Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable options, and refillable pouches are emerging as a favored solution.

Refillable pouches provide an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic containers. They are particularly well-suited for personal care and cleaning products, where consumers frequently repurchase the same items. Instead of buying a new plastic bottle each time, customers can purchase a refill pouch to top up their existing container. This not only reduces plastic waste but also appeals to eco-conscious consumers who want to minimize their environmental footprint.

A recent example highlighting the growing popularity of refillable pouches is the launch of refillable shampoo and conditioner pouches by major personal care brands. For instance, a leading shampoo brand introduced a range of refillable pouches that can be used to refill their standard bottles. This initiative has been well-received by customers who appreciate the convenience and sustainability aspect.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share of the Pouch Packaging Market

Asia Pacific leads the pouch packaging market, holding the largest market share of 37.45% in 2023. This region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. China is a significant contributor, driven by the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry and increasing consumer spending on packaged food items. In India, regulatory support for sustainable packaging is a key growth driver. The India Plastics Pact, established in 2021, aims to make 100% of plastic packaging recyclable or reusable by 2030, with specific targets for recycling and the use of recycled materials. This regulatory push, coupled with rising demand for convenience packaging, is expected to boost the market in the region.

North America on to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period. The region’s growth is fueled by a strong snacking culture and high demand for convenient, portable food options. In the U.S., over 90% of people report having more than one snack a day, with a significant portion of energy intake coming from snacks. This trend is driving the demand for pouch packaging. Additionally, there is a growing adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging. For instance, Glenroy Inc. received recognition in December 2022 for its recyclable STANDCAP pouch, which is a fully recyclable polyethylene-based stand-up pouch.

Europe is witnessing steady growth in the pouch packaging market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions. In March 2024, the EU Parliament and Council reached a tentative agreement on revised regulations aimed at making all packaging recyclable and minimizing the use of hazardous materials. This includes a ban on certain single-use plastic packaging formats by 2030. Companies are increasingly focusing on innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to comply with these regulations and meet consumer expectations.

By Material Segment, the Plastic Segment Dominated the Market

Plastic dominates the pouch packaging market with a significant share of 60.80% in 2023. This is because plastic pouches are highly versatile, lightweight, waterproof, and temperature resistant. They are extensively used in various industries, including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, due to their durability and flexibility.

By Type Segment, the Standard Segment Held the Largest Market Share

Among the different types of pouch packaging, standard pouches hold the largest market share. These pouches are versatile and widely used across various industries. They are popular for their ease of use and ability to package a wide range of products efficiently, from snacks and beverages to household items.

End-use industry Segment, the Food & Beverages Dominated the Pouch Packaging Market

The food and beverages segment is the largest end-user, capturing a 53.40% market share in 2023. The convenience and portability of pouches make them a preferred choice for ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages. These pouches keep food fresh for longer periods and are easy to carry, making them ideal for today’s busy consumers.

Top Companies in the Pouch Packaging Market

Mondi Group

Transcontinental Inc.

ProAmpac, PPC Flex Company Inc.

Amcor Limited, SIG, TedPack Company Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group, Huhtamaki

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris Holdings S.A. and Constantia Flexibles



Recent Developments

In February 2024, Amcor and stonyfied organic partnered to create the first spouted pouch made entirely of polyethylene (PE) for Stonyfied Organic’s Yobaby chilled yogurt. This development eliminates the need for multi-layered packaging, simplifying recycling and reducing environmental impact.

In March 2023, FirstWave Innovations and ProAmpac introduced aseptic spouted pouches to the market. These pouches are ideal for sterile packaging of liquid products like dairy alternatives and nutritional drinks, offering convenience and extended shelf life.

In July 2023, Walki and Rovema designed a paper pouch for confectionery products, replacing traditional plastic packaging. This development demonstrates the ongoing effort to create viable and eco-friendly alternatives for various applications.

In April 2021, ProAmpac launched ProActive PCR Retort Pouch, a retort pouch with enhanced sustainability for human and pet food packaging. This pouch incorporates post- consumer recycled content, reducing reliance on virgin plastic materials.

More Insight of Towards Packaging

The luxury packaging market size expected to increase from USD 15.30 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 25.27 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size expected to increase from USD 15.30 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 25.27 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The meat packaging market size anticipated to rise from USD13.48 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD22.28 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size anticipated to rise from USD13.48 billion in 2022 to achieve an approximation USD22.28 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The packaging machinery market size forecasted to expand from $46.10 billion in 2022 is estimated to reach $75.45 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size forecasted to expand from $46.10 billion in 2022 is estimated to reach $75.45 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global beer packaging market size is predicted to climb from USD 23.84 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 36.14 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is predicted to climb from USD 23.84 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 36.14 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The fragrance packaging market size is presumed to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2022 to reach a conjectured USD 3.33 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is presumed to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2022 to reach a conjectured USD 3.33 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global compostable flexible packaging market size is predicted to climb from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 2.11 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size is predicted to climb from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to attain a calculated USD 2.11 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market size speculated to escalate from USD 172.2 billion in 2022 to acquire a anticipated USD 304.03 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size speculated to escalate from USD 172.2 billion in 2022 to acquire a anticipated USD 304.03 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global PCR plastic packaging market size anticipated to rise from USD 39.78 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 72.93 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2032.



size anticipated to rise from USD 39.78 billion in 2022 to secure a forecasted USD 72.93 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2032. The baby food packaging market size envisaged to surge from USD 62.21 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 128.80 billion by 2032, at a growing CAGR of 7.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



size envisaged to surge from USD 62.21 billion in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 128.80 billion by 2032, at a growing CAGR of 7.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The personal care packaging market size predicted to climb from USD 32.48 billion in 2022 attain a calculated USD 59.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Bioplastics

By Type

Standard

Aseptic

Retort

Hot-fill

By End-use

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Act Now and Get Your Pouch Packaging Market Size, Companies and Insight 2032 @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5189

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership. Subscribe now for access to detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead in the dynamic packaging sector with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities: Subscribe to Annual Membership

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/