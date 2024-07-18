IZEA Research Discovers 54% of Consumers Ages 18-60 Would Quit Jobs to Become Full-Time Influencers

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the United States edition of its research report, “ Influencer Aspirations ” today. The 2024 report is based on U.S. consumer sentiment and seeks to understand who considers themselves influencers, who aspires to become an influencer, and what role influencer marketing plays in their daily lives.



The survey found that 64% of social media users would accept payment from brands to promote their products on their social media channels.

"This research underscores the seismic shift in career aspirations driven by the thriving creator economy. Nearly half of young consumers are willing to leave traditional employment to pursue full-time influencer roles, demonstrating the allure and impact of this industry,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s CEO and founder. “Moreover, with 26% of social media users already considering themselves influencers, it’s clear that influencer marketing is not just a passing trend, but a cultural phenomenon shaping the future of work and commerce.”

Key Insights for Influencers:

Over 44% of those who consider themselves influencers have more than 10,000 followers.

Consumers who spend more than 5 hours per day on social media are 4.4 times more likely to be compensated by brands to post online.

Influencers are 2.5 times more likely to post live video content than regular social media users.

59% of influencers surveyed work full-time jobs.

Influencers are 1.5 times more likely to be self-employed than general social media users and 2.5 times less likely to work for a company with over 1,000 employees.



Key Insights for Marketers:

26% of social media users ages 18-29 consider themselves social media influencers.

53% of influencers have been paid by or received products from brands to make posts on social media.

64% of respondents say they would accept payment or products from brands to post on social media.

41% of social media users know someone who makes money as a social media influencer.

Those ages 18-29 are more likely than other age groups to aspire to be social media influencers.



“Beyond the headline figures, our study reveals some fascinating insights into the dynamics of the influencer landscape,” continued Murphy. “For instance, influencers are more likely to be self-employed, and individuals spending significant time on social media are more likely to receive compensation for brand promotion. These findings underscore the evolving nature of work and the growing significance of the Creator Economy in shaping not just marketing strategies but also career paths and lifestyle choices for the digital generation.”

Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,217 U.S. social media users over the age of 18. The research study is part of an ongoing series of IZEA Insights reports focusing on the past, present, and future of influencer marketing.

Download the report for free here: Influencer Aspirations .

To work with IZEA as either an influencer or a marketer, visit izea.com . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

