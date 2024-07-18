Wheeler Yacht Company LLC Conducts Successful Initial Sea Trial of the First Wheeler 55

Chapel Hill, N.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheeler Yacht Company LLC has begun initial sea trials for the Wheeler 55, its newest luxury yacht. The cold-molded wooden vessel built by the Brooklin Boat Yard began testing in Center Harbor and the Eggemoggin Reach in Brooklin, Maine and has achieved its early performance goals. The formal sea trial will be held on July 23 and the official launch on July 30.

As the newest model from the revered yacht company, the Wheeler 55 trials drew a small crowd of media representatives and a few local industry experts who were eager to witness the ‘soft launch’ and first engine tests of this luxurious and innovative yacht.

“We’ve had a tremendous media response to our first yacht, the Wheeler 38, so crafting a 55-foot model built to accommodate more living space with high-end technology and bespoke luxuries was the natural next step,” said Wes Wheeler, President, Wheeler Yacht Company. "Seeing the Wheeler 55 in the water and running her for the first time on the Reach was an incredible moment for our team in Brooklin. This yacht represents the pinnacle of our dedication to quality, craftsmanship and innovation, and we’re thrilled to share this magnificent yacht with the industry."

Billy Black, a renowned maritime photographer, will capture videos and stills of the yacht on the open water on July 23. Limited invitations are available for media and people close to the project for the final sea trial and the official launch on July 30, which will be held at the Brooklin Boat Yard on Center Harbor Road in Brooklin, Maine. ‘Legend’, the Wheeler 38, will also be available on that date.

The Wheeler 55 is a handcrafted, wood vessel using proprietary cold-molded techniques. It is built with laminated Douglas fir structural elements, mahogany plywood hull, Sipo mahogany house, Sipo interiors and all-teak decks. The yacht is powered by twin 1,000 HP v8 MAN engines and straight shafts and will cruise at 25 knots at 2300 RPM. Other features include synchronized joystick controls with bow and stern thrusters to ensure easy docking, and the Seakeeper gyro stabilizer and Zipwake systems to provide a smooth and stable ride.

“Constructing a yacht with this much state-of-the-art technology while maximizing the living area was a masterclass in craftsmanship and planning,” explained Brian Larkin, CEO, Brooklin Boat Yard. “The carpenters, machinists, mechanics and electricians worked like a team, negotiating for valuable space on board. The engine room alone is a work of art. They built a small city in just 19 months. That’s a testament to how our team works here at the Brooklin Boat Yard.”

The boating industry’s leading talent collaborated to bring the Wheeler 55 to life, including designer and naval architect Bill Prince, Brooklin’s own design team, interior design by Martha Coolidge and construction by the Brooklin Boat Yard. The Brooklin Boat Yard team included their President, Brian Larkin, its Chief Operating Officer Nick Carter, in-house designer Will Sturdy and project manager Eric Blake.

The Wheeler 55 is the latest chapter in the Wheeler Yacht Company’s storied history. It was inspired by both the iconic 1931 Wheeler ‘Playmate’ model and its contemporary, the 38’ Wheeler ‘Legend.’ The 38’ Playmate was the vessel in which Ernest Hemingway wrote “The Old Man and the Sea,” hunted for U-Boats during World War II and revolutionized sport fishing. Later, a Wheeler Playmate served as the ‘S.S. Minnow’ in the opening credits of Gilligan’s Island. During World Wars I and II, Wheeler halted production of its luxury yachts and diverted its resources to supporting the war efforts, building 412 vessels for the American and British militaries.

Download the digital press kit.

