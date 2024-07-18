Gluten Free Products Market Surges to USD 8.73 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 7.20% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gluten Free Products Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.73 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Gluten Free Products Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills, Kellogg’s Company, ConAgra Brands Inc., Hero AG, Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Dr Schär AG/SPA Enjoy Life Foods, Farmo S.P.A., Quinoa Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED Product-Based Dividends, Demographics, Psychographic Division, And Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Gluten Free Products Market Overview

Rising Consumer Awareness: The Gluten Free Products Market is being driven by the growing awareness of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity among consumers. This increased awareness stimulates the demand for gluten-free alternatives, which in turn motivates manufacturers to innovate and broaden their product lines, thereby fostering market expansion.

Health Consciousness: The Gluten Free Products Market is significantly influenced by the increasing health consciousness of consumers. Gluten-free diets are becoming increasingly popular as more individuals adopt healthier lifestyles, which in turn expands the market's consumer base and drives sales of gluten-free products across various segments.

Product Innovation: Continuous product innovation is the driving force behind the expansion of the Gluten Free Products Market. Diverse and appetising gluten-free products are developed by manufacturers to appeal to a broader audience. The market expansion is further accelerated by the increased availability and variety of products stemming from this innovation.

High Production Costs: The Gluten Free Products Market is confronted with obstacles as a result of its elevated production expenses. Specialised ingredients and manufacturing processes are frequently necessary for gluten-free products, which results in increased prices. This cost barrier has the potential to restrict growth and limit market penetration, particularly among price-sensitive consumers.

Limited Raw Material Availability: The Gluten Free Products Market is significantly impeded by the limited availability of basic materials. The overall market growth can be impacted and potential product shortages may result from the scarcity of specific gluten-free ingredients, which can impair production capacity and disrupt supply chains.

Premium Pricing: Pricing gluten-free products at a premium is a significant constraint in the Gluten Free Products Market. The market's growth potential and overall reach may be restricted by the higher costs associated with gluten-free alternatives, particularly in price-sensitive markets, which can deter some consumers.

Geographic Dominance:

The Gluten Free Products Market is primarily dominated by North America, which has a significant population with gluten intolerance and a high level of consumer awareness. By nurturing innovation in gluten-free product lines and attracting substantial investments, this geographical dominance drives market growth. Europe is closely following, as a result of the increasing awareness of health issues and the implementation of rigorous food safety regulations. Nevertheless, the global market's expansion may be impeded by limited awareness and higher prices in emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific, despite the increasing interest in gluten-free diets.

Gluten Free Products Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills, Kellogg’s Company, ConAgra Brands Inc., Hero AG, Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Dr Schär AG/SPA Enjoy Life Foods, Farmo S.P.A., Quinoa Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Gluten Free Products Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Gluten Free Products Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Gluten Free Products Market into Product-Based Dividends, Demographics, Psychographic Division, And Geography.

Gluten Free Products Market, by Product-Based Dividends Product type Nutritional value





Gluten Free Products Market, by Demographics



Age Gender Revenue



Gluten Free Products Market, by Psychographic Division Lifestyle Values Health Consciousness



Gluten Free Products Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



