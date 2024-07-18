Global Dental Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report: Forecasts 2024-2032 - Valued at USD 2911.21 Million in 2023, Expected to Reach USD 6519.04 Million by 2032

New York, United States, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, the global dental software market size was valued at USD 2911.21 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 6519.04 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

Dental software is used as computer technology by dental laboratories, dental professionals, academic and research institutions, and forensic labs to prevent, diagnose, treat, research, and examine oral health problems. Dental practice management software can help medical practitioners manage their daily tasks. Digital records and data may also contain communications for administrative and dental staff members who assist with filing and monitoring insurance claims.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dental-software-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Rising Innovations in Dentistry Technology Drives the Global Market

In the past ten years, the dental industry has introduced several ground-breaking and cutting-edge technologies that are anticipated to help professionals in the field and patients in the years to come. A paradigm shift in the dental industry is also expected, moving away from a minimally invasive strategy based on remineralizing agents for tooth remineralization and toward a surgical-restorative strategy to treat dental caries. In addition, the introduction of augmented reality and artificial intelligence is anticipated to alter the dental industry.

In the upcoming years, these technologies are expected to help professionals enhance their skills and make more informed decisions about clinical practices, from patient record management and diagnostic imaging to early detection of malignant lesions and caries diagnosis. Therefore, the growth of the global dental software market will be fueled by the development of dental technology, which will likely increase the dental industry's reliance on digital systems, software, and tools.

Growing Consolidation of Private Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Over the past ten years, the industry has witnessed an increase in chains, which has prompted global consolidation, particularly in the European and Asia-Pacific markets. These recently established chains have maintained market competition thanks to the recent low-cost offerings of Chinese digital solutions, which have impacted the operational economics of dental laboratories. Due to the growing opportunities for consolidating dental healthcare facilities, small dental healthcare facility chains are expanding throughout the European Union (EU). This expansion is fueled by private equity investments and a long-term commercial and strategic approach to dental healthcare in the region. Businesses that operate in the global dental software market have lucrative opportunities thanks to the ongoing consolidation among private players.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global dental software market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period. North America has recently dominated the global dental software market, which is likely to continue during the forecast period. North America embraced dental software quicker and earlier than other continents. The way dental care is delivered in North America has been completely altered by dental software. It now covers every facet of dental workflow, including imaging solutions, laser equipment, management, administrative software, and analysis and diagnosis issues.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market for dental software in Europe will increase significantly due to growing private player consolidation, improving entry-level software solution quality and affordability, technological developments in the dental healthcare industry, and growing acceptance and preference for cutting-edge and innovative dental software-based services. The expansion of the regional dental software market is also anticipated to be fueled by the inclusion of digital dental software-based solutions in dental school curricula and strict government guidelines that support digital solutions to guarantee better quality and more efficient treatment.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Dental Software Market @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dental-software-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global dental software market size is expected to reach USD 6519.04 million by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period (2024–2032).

, growing at a during the forecast period (2024–2032). Based on the type, the global dental software market is bifurcated into practice management software, patient communication software, treatment planning software, patient education software, and dental imaging software. The practice management software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment, the global dental software market is bifurcated into on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based. The web-based segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global dental software market is bifurcated into dental clinics and hospitals. The dental clinic segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.06% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global dental software market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Abeldent Inc Dentimax LLC Carestream Health Inc Ace Dental Software Datacon Dental Systems Danaher Henry Schein Inc Imageworks Corporation Open Dental Software Inc Planmeca Dentsply Sirona Consult-Pro Patterson Dental Medicloud Planet DDS

Recent Developments

January 2023- Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, announced itcompleted the acquisition of Cloud 9 Software from Accel-KKR, an investment firm focused on software and tech-enabled businesses.

Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, announced itcompleted the acquisition of Cloud 9 Software from Accel-KKR, an investment firm focused on software and tech-enabled businesses. January 2023- Overjet, a leader in dental artificial intelligence solutions for providers and payers, announced a partnership with DECA Dental Group, one of the nation's premier dental support organizations.

Segmentation

By Type Practice Management Software Patient Communication Software Treatment Planning Software Patient Education Software Dental Imaging Software By Deployment On-Premise Web-Based Cloud-Based By End-User Dental Clinics Hospitals Academic Institutions & Dental Laboratories By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East And Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/dental-software-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com